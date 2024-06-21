The Orangutan Whisperer: World-renowned orangutan conservationist, Leif Cocks, is touring the U.S.

Founder of The Orangutan Project to visit major cities in the United States

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangutans, often referred to as 'the noble ape', embody a wisdom and grace that captivates the human imagination. But what exactly does this moniker entail, and what lessons can we glean from our wise cousins?

Leif Cocks, founder of The Orangutan Project, a world-renowned orangutan conservationist with over three decades of experience working closely with orangutans, is set to embark on a transformative tour across the United States including Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

During his tour, Cocks will delve into the depths of orangutan intelligence, their remarkable abilities, and the intricacies of their unique way of life. Audiences will be transported into the heart of the rainforest as he shares his intimate stories and insights, revealing the profound connections between orangutans and our shared humanity.

Through Cocks's engaging narrative, attendees will gain a fresh perspective on their own existence, viewing the world through a new lens illuminated by the wisdom of our tree-dwelling cousins.

"We have under 10 years to save orangutans from extinction," warns Cocks. "Yet, amidst the challenges of an extinction crisis, there remains a glimmer of hope. Orangutans teach us invaluable lessons of love and compassion, offering us a beacon of optimism in these uncertain times."

The Orangutan Project stands at the forefront of conservation efforts, working tirelessly alongside partners on the ground in Borneo and Sumatra to protect vital rainforest ecosystems. Attendees of Cocks's tour will gain a deeper understanding of how safeguarding these habitats is not only crucial for wildlife preservation but also essential for creating a more sustainable world for all beings.

"Without urgent intervention, orangutans may face extinction within a decade," emphasizes Cocks. "That's why I'm bringing my message to the United States, urging individuals to take action and make a tangible difference in securing the future of our planet and all its inhabitants."

Following Cocks's enlightening talk, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an extended Q&A session, delving into topics ranging from orangutan intelligence to humanity and how each individual can contribute to the preservation of this noble species.

Don't miss the chance to be part of an afternoon that promises to change your perspective on orangutans, humanity, and the pivotal role we all play in shaping the future of our planet.

BOSTON

When: Sunday, June 30, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Massachusetts College of Art and Design, 621 Huntington Ave, Boston

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

NEW YORK

When: Friday, July 5, 3:00pm-5:00 p.m.

Where: General Assembly, 10 East 21st Street, New York

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

WASHINGTON DC

When: Tuesday, July 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The National Union Building, 918 F St NW, Washington DC

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

SEATTLE

When: Saturday, July 13, 2-4:00 p.m.

Where: Ballard Homestead, 6541 Jones Ave NW, Seattle

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

SAN FRANCISCO

When: Thursday, July 18, 7-9:00 p.m.

Where: USF McLaren Conference Centre, 2130 Fulton St, San Francisco

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

LOS ANGELES

When: Thursday, July 25, 7-9:00 p.m.

Where: Illusion Magic Lounge, 1418 4th Street, Santa Monica

Tickets: www.theorangutanproject.org/tour

About Leif Cocks

Leif Cocks is the founder of The Orangutan Project, an international charity that has raised over $31 million for orangutan conservation since 1998.

Beginning his career as a, zookeeper, curator and small population biologist at a zoo, Leif has worked hands on with orangutans for more than 30 years, including establishing the most successful breeding colony of orangutans in the world, facilitating orangutan rescues and successfully reintroducing orangutans to the wild, including the first ever zoo-born orangutan.

Leif is highly regarded as a world-renowned expert on orangutans, publishing several papers in peer-reviewed journals on orangutans and also serving on numerous boards and technical advisory groups.

He is the author of a number of books including Finding Our Humanity and Orangutans My Cousins, My Friends.

In 2019 Leif was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) from the Australian Government, and his university's highest award, the John Curtin Medal, for his dedication to species conservation.

About the Orangutan Project

The Orangutan Project was established in 1998 with a critical mission; to ensure that Critically Endangered orangutan species are protected against extinction and will continue to live in viable wild populations for generations to come.

Today, The Orangutan Project is a dynamic, fast-growing, and successful non-profit organisation that has raised over $31 million to support a wide range of critical projects that address the holistic problem facing fragmented orangutan populations - including fighting deforestation and habitat loss at the highest level.

Find out more www.theorangutanproject.org

