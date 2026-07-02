5W AI Communications releases the Beauty AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the top 25 U.S. beauty brands by Citation Share inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews

MIAMI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today released the Beauty AI Visibility Index 2026 — the first ranking of U.S. beauty brands by their share of citations inside the AI engines where consumers now research what to buy. Full report: 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/beauty-ai-visibility-index-2026

Based on 80+ buyer-intent prompts run through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews in Q1 2026, the Index ranks the top 25 beauty brands by Citation Share — the percentage of AI answers that mention each brand when consumers ask questions like "best retinol for beginners," "best vitamin C serum," and "Sephora vs Ulta."

The Ordinary leads all beauty brands with 7.0% AI Citation Share, followed by CeraVe (6.0%), Sephora (5.5%), La Roche-Posay (5.0%), and Charlotte Tilbury (4.5%). Legacy prestige brands including Estée Lauder, Lancôme, La Mer, and Chanel rank materially below their commercial scale — none appear in the top 10 for skincare ingredient prompts.

Headline Finding

Sephora-house brands account for 38% of all AI citations in beauty. Ingredient-led independents (The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe) earn 31%. Legacy mass brands earn 4%.

Key Findings

Ingredient transparency beats brand recognition. The Ordinary, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Drunk Elephant together account for 22% of all skincare AI citations.

The Ordinary, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Drunk Elephant together account for 22% of all skincare AI citations. Sephora and Ulta are separate citation surfaces. Brands distributed in both earn a 1.2x citation premium over brands in only one.

Brands distributed in both earn a 1.2x citation premium over brands in only one. Celebrity-founded brands built citation moats in under five years. Rare Beauty reached 3.5% Citation Share on Claude faster than any legacy prestige brand has moved in a decade. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is the most-cited makeup product launched since 2020.

Rare Beauty reached 3.5% Citation Share on Claude faster than any legacy prestige brand has moved in a decade. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is the most-cited makeup product launched since 2020. Cross-category brands compound share. Charlotte Tilbury is the only brand in the top 5 on both Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

Charlotte Tilbury is the only brand in the top 5 on both Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. L'Oréal is consolidating the skincare surface. CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and SkinCeuticals together earn 14% of skincare AI citations.

CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and SkinCeuticals together earn 14% of skincare AI citations. Legacy prestige is losing every quarter. Zero legacy prestige brands rank in the top 10 for skincare ingredient-specific prompts.

"Beauty is the largest consumer category we've measured for AI citation share. The 2026 buyer asks ChatGPT for 'best vitamin C serum' before she opens the Sephora app. What AI surfaces in that answer determines what ends up in her cart," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The brands winning are the ones publishing ingredient transparency, dermatologist credentials, and concern-specific content. The brands losing are the ones that built around heritage marketing and celebrity face campaigns. Legacy prestige with five-decade head starts is losing AI citation surface every quarter to brands with five-year head starts. The window stays open for the brands that adapt. It closes for the brands that don't."

Methodology

5W analyzed 80+ common beauty-buyer prompts across five sub-categories — skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care, and retailers — run daily through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. Citation Share is calculated as the proportion of total brand mentions captured by each brand across the rolling 30-day prompt window. Sources tracked include specialist beauty editorial (Allure, Byrdie, Vogue, Elle), dermatologist-bylined editorial, retailer-owned content (Sephora, Ulta), beauty-business press, and beauty communities on Reddit and TikTok. Version 1.2, updated June 2026.

Full Report

The full Beauty AI Visibility Index 2026 — including the top 25 ranking, engine-by-engine breakdowns, movers, and the 10-point Beauty GEO Playbook — is available free at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/beauty-ai-visibility-index-2026. PDF download is ungated.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations