The Oregon Group Predicts Lithium Demand set for 20 years of Rapid Growth

Jan. 17, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The demand for lithium, essential for electric vehicles, is expected to face twenty years of rapid growth, according to a new report. The Oregon Group forecasts lithium's dominant demand segment — electric batteries and vehicles (EVs) — is also it's fastest growing, a dynamic rarely encountered even in bull markets.

The report examines how the lithium market has seen a significant price correction in 2023, stalling new lithium projects and limiting supply expansion needed to meet the expected increase in demand for the next generation of EVs. Price volatility is also compounded by global geopolitical tensions, local community environmental concerns, as well as government permitting issues.

Established lithium producers face a unique set of challenges that offers an opportunity for exciting investment entry points, particularly, in Africa.

This growth will benefit a number of players in the lithium market. Existing producers such as Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS), as well as ETFs closely linked to the price of lithium, such as Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT), will see their value increase in a higher priced market. Developing plays, for example in Zimbabwe, with Premier African Minerals (AIM:PREM) and Li3 Lithium Corp (TSX.V:LiLi) are also well positioned.

Fulfilling a prediction made by Goldman Sachs in 2015, lithium has already become the new gasoline for 15.5% of new cars sold globally in H1 2023, according to BloombergNEF, because of it's higher energy density, lighter weight, longer charge retention and an absence of charge memory. And, despite new research on next generation electric battery technology, the reality is that lithium ion will continue to be the dominant technology for many years.

To learn more about the lithium market, key trends, and players, you can access The Oregon Group's new report, entitled "Inside the Accelerating Global Race for Lithium" by visiting our dedicated website section for the lithium market report.

The Oregon Group is an investment research company founded by independent capital markets experts, Anthony Milewski and Justin Cochrane. The company is focused on a variety of key investment trends related to commodities and energy transition.

For more information, please visit theoregongroup.com

