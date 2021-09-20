The Org Expands its US HQ in SOHO to 446 Broadway / L'Atelier

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPGFunds.com (KPG") today announced that The Org, the eponymous network of public org charts for employees at fast-growing startup has signed a 7,463-square-foot office lease spanning the entire fourth floor at 446Broadway.com, a newly renovated boutique office and retail building in the heart of Soho.

KPG Funds KPG Funds

"We are delighted to welcome The Org to 446 Broadway, where the brand will expand its offices in SOHO," said Greg Kraut, Co-Founder and CEO of KPG Funds. "The Org and KPG both understand that businesses are made of people and that their people are celebrated, appreciated and honored in the workplace and that employees need a great workspace. It's a perfect match."

"On a mission to make organizations more transparent, The Org has grown into the leading network for employees that needed a bigger home for its rapidly growing workforce and clientele," said Rod Kritsberg Co-Founder and CIO of KPG Funds. "We're thrilled that this transformative company that recognized the benefits of locating in Manhattan's top office neighborhood, in a building that combines the gorgeous bones of these cast iron structures with the modern conveniences and infrastructure of new construction."

The Org has an office location at 118 Spring Street.

To create L 'Atelier 446 Broadway KPG are embarked on a comprehensive gut renovation to align the look and feel of the building with its surrounding neighborhood. Building ownership commissioned architectural firm 1159 to design the building's floor plans, with a focus on combining higher form and function as well as to create workspaces, creating pre-built suites with a design inspiration that mirrors the conveniences and finishes more often found in boutique hotels and luxury condominiums.

The corner building's neighboring businesses include Roman and Williams Guild, Agnès B, Reformation, Nike Lab, Sleepy Jones, Stadium Goods, and the 11 Howard Street Hotel.

"We are pleased to have The Org concentrate their headquarters at L 'Atelier 446 Broadway," said Greg Kraut, Co-founder and CEO of KPG. "The company's transformative nature is synonymous with giving its clients and employees a whole new experience – our vision exactly for L 'Atelier 446 Broadway."

The Org was represented by Scott Brown and Owen Reda at Newmark while building ownership was represented by David Malawer at Newmark Knight Frank.

About K Property Group LLC

K Property Group ("KPG") is a fully integrated real estate private equity platform with Asset Management, Project Management, Development, Design, Leasing and Property Management. With over 35 years combined experience based in NYC, KPG manages fully discretionary institutional vehicles targeting middle market value-add office investments. KPG's management team has relied on an investment philosophy and organizational structure that results in its investors uncovering special situations and getting to opportunities ahead of the market, while receiving an unmatched level of service, transparency and accountability. KPG is a privately held and management-owned SEC registered investment adviser that maintains an unwavering commitment to put its investors needs first. Additional information about KPG and a selection of current holdings and previous transactions are available at www.KPropertyGroup.com or by calling Gregory Kraut at 212-359-0743.

Media Contact:

Greg Kraut

KPG Funds

[email protected]

SOURCE KPG Funds