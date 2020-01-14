NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The organic feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, in terms of value.

The global organic feed market size is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In Europe, countries such as Germany and France are projected to witness high growth prospects in the years to come, as they are one of the largest producers of wheat, barley, and soybean at the global level. In addition, a large number of organic food producers are projected to drive the demand for organic feed in the region. In addition, the livestock industry is witnessing significant growth in Asia Pacific and South America due to the increase in demand for organic animal-based products, such as eggs, milk, and meat products. These factors have led to an increase in the production and demand for livestock products. Thus, the price of organic feed grains has also increased, which in turn, is projected to increase the sales of organic feed in the coming years.



The cereal & grains segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the organic feed market in 2019.The cereals & grains segment in the market includes wheat, corn, and barley.



The US is one of the largest wheat and maize-producing countries in the world. According to the USDA, maize ranks first, soybean ranks second, and wheat ranks third for the production of field crops.



In addition, Brazil is the largest producer of corn and is ranked among the top producers at a global level. According to the US Department of Agriculture's "World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates," the country's corn exports were 35 million mt in 2018–2019, making it the second-largest corn exporter at a global level after the US.



There has been a rising demand for organic animal-based products in the US, Germany, France, Brazil, and China, which has led to an increase in organic farmland. Increased organic farming and produce have been witnessed, and this trend is projected to continue in this region during the forecast period.



The poultry segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

The poultry segment is estimated to account for a major share in the organic feed market share in 2019.Poultry meat is the most popular animal-food product purchased among consumers.



According to the USDA, in the US, the largest volume of organic meat sales is poultry.According to the USDA's Economic Research Service (ERS), in 2016, the number of certified organic broilers produced totaled over 19 million in the country.



The number of certified organic layer hens produced in the same year was over 15 million, and the number of certified organic turkeys produced was 410 thousand. Developing countries provide significant growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers as consumers opt for organic products.



The pellets segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Pellets are the most common and preferred form of organic feed.They also contain a high level of binders, as compared to the mashed form of organic feed.



The pelleted form of organic feed stimulates early feed intake. Pelleting of organic feed also reduces wastage, as it is easy to feed to the animals, convenient to store, and is also preferred by backyard chicken farmers.

The Asia Pacific organic feed market is projected to witness significant growth.



The Asia Pacific organic feed market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period.Countries such as China and India constitute the largest country markets in the Asia Pacific region.



Both these countries are the major contributors to the production of wheat, barley, and soybean.According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), there has been an increase in the organic farm area in various countries of the region with the rising number of organic feed producers.



The trend of organic food consumption has also been increasing in these countries. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth in the organic feed market in the region over the next six years.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific – 60%, and RoW**– 10%,

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the organic feed market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the organic feed market, on the basis of type, livestock, form, additives, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global organic feed growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the organic feed market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the organic feed market is gaining popularity.



