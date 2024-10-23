The Organic Fresh Food market is projected to grow by USD 190.9 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by E-commerce expansion and AI-powered market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Organic Fresh Food Market size is estimated to grow by USD 190.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.03% during the forecast period. Rise in e-commerce and online distribution channels is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of subscription services. However, higher pricing of organic fresh foods poses a challenge - Key market players include AUGA group AB, Danone SA, Dole plc, Eden Foods Inc., Elworld Agro and Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Farm Fresh Organics, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Newmans Own Inc., Organic and Quality Foods Pty Ltd, ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd., Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., The Green Labs LLC, and United Natural Foods Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global organic fresh food market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Fruits and vegetables and Meat), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AUGA group AB, Danone SA, Dole plc, Eden Foods Inc., Elworld Agro and Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Farm Fresh Organics, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Lundberg Family Farms, Newmans Own Inc., Organic and Quality Foods Pty Ltd, ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd., Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., The Green Labs LLC, and United Natural Foods Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Organic fresh food subscription services are becoming increasingly popular in the global market. Consumers appreciate the convenience of having a regular supply of high-quality organic products delivered directly to their doors. Subscription models offer several benefits, including access to fresh, seasonal items and the ability to customize orders based on personal preferences or dietary needs. Partnerships with local and regional organic farmers and producers support local economies and allow consumers to connect with food sources. Subscribers can also secure prices for their organic fresh food, providing budget predictability. These factors contribute to the expansion of the organic fresh food market, attracting new consumers and driving growth during the forecast period.

Organic Fresh Food Market: Trends and Insights The organic fresh food market is gaining popularity as consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of mainstream supermarkets and fast-food chains. Conventional agricultural practices, such as soil degradation and water pollution, are major concerns. Organic farming methods offer sustainable solutions, focusing on soil health, water resources, and wildlife habitats. Organic ingredients free from synthetic chemicals reduce health risks for consumers. However, premium pricing, logistics, and distribution costs can be challenges. Government participation and regulatory support are crucial for market growth. Environmental issues like water contamination, pesticide-resistant pests, and human diseases call for cleanups and dead zones reduction. Biological farming, supply trade regulations, and unique characteristics differentiate organic offerings from conventional products. Online distribution channels, including subscription boxes, online groceries, and infant formulas, expand market reach. Brick-and-mortar stores remain essential for some consumers. Target marketing, online sales, and turnip greens, mustard greens, endive, and other organic produce continue to drive demand. Frozen and processed foods, cereals & grains, soft drinks, confectionaries, and other organic offerings cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Challenges

The organic fresh food market faces substantial challenges due to the high prices of organic produce. These elevated costs impact both consumers and producers. Organic farming involves greater labor inputs and adherence to stringent regulations, leading to higher production expenses. Additionally, the increasing demand for organic products outpaces supply, driving up prices. This can limit access for lower-income individuals, potentially segmenting the market and hindering growth. In developing nations, affordability is a primary concern, making organic foods a luxury for many. This may lead to consumers opting for cheaper conventional alternatives. Farmers may struggle to achieve profitability if production costs rise faster than consumer demand. These factors could negatively impact the global organic fresh food market during the forecast period.

Organic Fresh Food Market faces several challenges in providing antibiotic- and growth hormone-free produce. Synthetic pesticides, artificial preservatives, irradiation, and bacteria contamination are common issues. Maintaining the quality of organic food, especially its taste, nutritional value, and shelf life, is crucial. Humans are at risk from contamination, leading to health concerns such as heart risks from hydrogenated fat, high sugar content, and birth defects. The environment is also affected by conventional farming practices, which deplete the soil of essential nutrients and minerals. Organic food stores, farmers' markets, and niche stores cater to this market. The vegan culture and low-fat diet trends drive demand for organic fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry products, beverages like tea and coffee, and non-GMO products. Online shopping via the internet and smartphones with express delivery further expand the market reach.

Segment Overview

This organic fresh food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fruits and vegetables

1.2 Meat Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fruits and vegetables- At Organic Fresh Food Market, we provide top-quality, fresh produce directly from local farms to our customers. Our selection includes a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and other organic items. We prioritize customer satisfaction by ensuring our products are always ripe and ready for consumption. Our team carefully selects each item to maintain the highest standards. Shop with US for a healthy and delicious dining experience.

Research Analysis

Organic food is a healthier and more sustainable alternative to conventionally grown and processed food. It is produced using natural methods, without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, or synthetic preservatives. The quality of the soil is prioritized, ensuring that the food is rich in essential nutrients and minerals, which in turn enhances the nutritional value of the produce. Organic dairy products, meat, and poultry are raised without the use of antibiotics or growth hormones, ensuring the production of healthy and safe food for consumers. Fruits and vegetables, fish, and organic beverages such as tea and coffee, are also produced organically, free from irradiation and contamination. Consuming organic food is especially important for pregnant ladies and unborn babies, as it has been linked to a reduced risk of autism and other health issues. The absence of hydrogenated fat, artificial preservatives, and synthetic pesticides in organic food makes it a healthier choice for everyone, regardless of their food type preference, be it vegan or not. The vegan culture is also embracing organic food, as it aligns with their ethical and environmental values, and offers a wide range of organic plant-based options for consumers.

Market Research Overview

Organic fresh food markets offer a wide selection of agricultural products free from synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, and other harmful substances. The produce is grown using organic farming methods that prioritize the health of the soil, atmosphere, and land, ensuring the highest quality of nutrients, minerals, and taste for humans. The certification process guarantees that organic food is produced without the use of artificial preservatives, irradiation, or bacterial contamination. Dairy products, meat, and processed food products also follow these guidelines, ensuring the welfare of animals and the absence of harmful additives. Organic food is not only beneficial for human health but also for the environment. Conventional agricultural practices, such as the use of synthetic chemicals and monoculture farming, can lead to soil degradation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss. Organic farming methods, on the other hand, promote sustainable practices, soil health, water resources, and wildlife habitats. Consumers can access organic food through various channels, including specialty stores, farmers' markets, general stores, the internet, and express delivery. The rise of vegan culture and low-fat diets has also led to an increase in demand for organic beverages, such as tea and coffee, and non-GMO products. However, the cost of organic food can be higher than conventionally grown food due to the lack of synthetic inputs and the need for more labor-intensive farming practices. Despite this, many consumers are willing to pay the premium for the health benefits and environmental sustainability that organic food offers. It is essential to note that the absence of synthetic chemicals does not mean that organic food is completely free of contaminants. Bacteria and other microorganisms can still be present, and proper storage and handling are crucial to ensure food safety. Additionally, organic food does not necessarily mean that it is free of all health risks, such as high sugar content, hydrogenated fat, or antioxidant content. However, overall, organic food is a healthier and more sustainable choice for individuals and the planet.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fruits And Vegetables



Meat

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

