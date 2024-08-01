The Organic Modern Bedroom - Shapely, Chunky & Cozy - Has Arrived at Ballard Designs This Summer

From beds to lamps to pedestals, digital and retail icon Ballard Designs shows lovely organic shapeliness in its new assortment this August.

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic modern bedroom trends dominate the decorating conversation in shelter magazines, social channels, and home fashion. Increasingly popular, the style blends the best of modern design with cozy neutrals, organic shapes, and natural textures to create a look that feels warm, invitingly serene, and just right for today.

New, organic modern bedroom furnishings at Ballard Designs starting August, 2024. Serenity, calm and cozy in trending shapes and colors. The Dover spool bed 4 poster, new at Ballard Designs, part of the new bedroom furniture collection for 2024.

This month, omnichannel retailer Ballard Designs introduces new home furnishings and decor perfect for designing the ideal organic modern bedroom. At its heart and soul, this trending bedroom look is about serenity. Achieving that soothing mood can be as simple as reserving space for yourself.

According to company president, Karen Mooney, the timing of Ballard's latest product releases couldn't be better.

"Now more than ever, we all need a special place to retreat from the noisy world outside," Mooney said. "With summer's end and the hectic fall and holidays ahead, it's important to create a self-space in your bedroom where you can relax your body, soothe your mind, and rejuvenate your soul."

The organic modern bedroom is as much about feel as it is looks. Cozy textiles and rugs play integral parts in the design, providing the comfort, texture, and warmth needed for a serene, tranquil environment.

Ballard's new Amina Rug is hand tufted of plush wool in cozy tones.

The yarns are Gabbeh-dyed to capture the look of a handmade tribal antique.



Ballard's new Gali Pillow picks up on the artisan theme.

Wonderfully soft with a chenille-like hand, the vintage Persian floral motif is blooming in hues of sage green, orange, and cinnamon – all earthy tones that help ground the soothing space.

Art and accents transform a bedroom into a truly personal haven. In Ballard's soon-to-be-released "Go the Distance" landscape, water, woods, and sky meld into a dreamy world of restful color. Soft brushstrokes of deep green, French blue, and lavender provide the perfect antidote for a restless mind.

"Every bedroom retreat needs a special spot for curling up, reading, and just being you," Ballard's president Mooney adds. "A comfortable chair by the window, a sculptural lamp for warm glow, and a cozy throw are really all it takes to create that nurturing, self-care moment."

Natural wood elements are also key in achieving the organic modern style.

Ballard's new Dover Bed captures the romance of classic American spool furniture in hand carved solid oak.

The shapely spindle details add warmth and artisanal texture to your bedroom retreat, making it feel cozy and inviting.



Simple lines and rustic finishes are another ingredient when creating the perfect bedroom. Ballard Designs' chunky Rebekah round pedestal table offers both.

Sculpted of cast aluminum, the chunky belly base is hand finished in faux aged verdigris for a punch of rustic green color. The reclaimed pine wood top with rich brown stain adds dramatic contrast and utilizes sustainable materials, both basic principles of organic modern design.



