The Organización Latinoamericana de Césped Artificial Becomes Part of the Synthetic Turf Council

The STC is the world's largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC represents builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies. In 2017, industry leaders from across the STC met to develop new vision, mission and values statements that focused on the STC serving as the global forum for the industry.

The Organización Latinoamericana de Césped Artificial (OLCA) is the premier organization representing the synthetic turf industry in Latin America. Based in Medellin, Colombia, OLCA values and promotes healthy competition, quality, respect and synergy and corporate social responsibility for industry companies. OLCA raises the quality and excellence of industry participants by sharing best practices and creating guidelines that incorporate recognized federations and organizations as benchmarks.

Dan Bond, President and CEO of the STC, commented on the announcement. "With our common direction and focus on serving the synthetic turf industry, it was a natural fit for OLCA to unite with the STC. The STC is now poised to fulfill our mission to serve as the global forum to promote, develop, grow and advocate for the synthetic turf industry."

Pedro Sarmiento, Co-Chair of OLCA stated, "OLCA serves an important role in a growing Latin America marketplace. Combining OLCA's regional industry knowledge and expertise with the STC's global reach will benefit the global synthetic turf industry."

Bond added, "As other global sports organizations and governing bodies look for leadership in all things synthetic turf, the STC continues to strengthen its position as the leading resource for synthetic turf globally."

