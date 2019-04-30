The Organization for Educational Technology and Curriculum (OETC) Selects Synergy Education Platform

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform has just become easier for OETC Consortium member school districts in California, Washington, and Alaska. Following a rigorous competitive bid process, the OETC Consortium selected Synergy Student Information System (SIS) by Edupoint® Educational Systems and the full ecosystem of Synergy modules that work with Synergy SIS to make up Synergy Education Platform. These modules include Synergy Online Registration, Synergy Learning Management & Assessment, Synergy RTI/MTSS, Synergy Analytics, and Synergy Special Education.

"Our consortium's selection of the Synergy platform means our members can experience a best-in-class solution," said Thomas Richards, the executive director of OETC. "They get a competitive, pre-negotiated price based on our cooperative volume, thus avoiding the expense and complication of going out for a bid."

Synergy Education Platform is the most powerful and flexible K-12 student data management solution available, offering an extensive feature set, unmatched customization capabilities, and exceptional access to data. The Synergy solution acts as a compliance engine, improving data accuracy & state reporting in order to meet requirements and maximize funding, and also serves as a collaboration environment, enabling users to easily communicate and share information and files 1:1 or in groups.

Synergy users access all of their data in real-time through one interface using one login, with role-based views displaying the right information and tools to every user. Role-based mobile apps provide unparalleled mobility and convenience for teachers, administrators, special education teams, counselors, health staff, parents, and students.

"The OETC Consortium's selection of Synergy Education Platform will make it easier for member districts in California, Washington, and Alaska to join the Synergy family and benefit from the most robust and innovative K-12 data management solution on the market," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "Our team at Edupoint is looking forward to welcoming OETC members and working together to cultivate true partnerships for the success of every client district."

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give parents, students, teachers, administrators, health staff, special education teams, and counselors access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

