The "Orgasm Doctor" and his Wife to Speak at the AMMG Conference

The inventor of the O-Shot® will present new research regarding the clitoral injection of botulinum toxin (Clitoxin®) to treat female sexual dysfunction.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cellular Medicine Association announces that on November 1, 2024, at 8:30 am, at the Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Dr. Charles Runels, MD (called the "Orgasm Doctor" by Cosmopolitan & by the Guardian, & the inventor of the O-Shot® & the Vampire Facelift® procedures) will present new research demonstrating the effectiveness of his new procedure: Clitoxin®—the injection of botulinum toxin into the clitoris in a specific way to improve sexual function in women.

Dr. Runels will be accompanied by his wife, Alexandra Runnels, MD, FACOG, who co-authored the recently published research supporting the effectiveness of the new treatment.

"Gynecologists have used botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) injections for over a decade to treat bladder spams and vaginismus. These treatments focused on the somatic nervous system. The idea for how and where to inject BoNT to improve sex in women was not obvious because the clue lies in the effects of BoNT on the autonomic nervous system," said Dr. C. Runels.

His wife, a board-certified gynecologist, said, "Men have over 20 FDA-approved drugs available to help with sexual dysfunction. Women only have one FDA-approved drug that directly affects the female genitalia, DHEA cream, and it's only for post-menopausal women suffering dyspareunia. We hope our new treatment will soon offer the prospect of a new FDA-approved option for women of all ages who suffer from problems with desire and orgasm."

"There is a new sex revolution happening, and medicine needs to catch up with the growing awareness and legitimate demands of the modern woman," said Dr. Alexandra Runnels.

Thought leaders will discuss these ideas and more at the upcoming AMMG conference, which will be held at the Great American Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 30 through November 3, 2024.

Drs Runels and Runnels will be available for interviews at the forum all five days.

