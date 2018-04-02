The Original Blockchain Conference is Back

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Consultants and Blockchain Weekly has partnered with FinTech Worldwide to put on the 3rd Annual Blockchain Conference in Silicon Valley April 17, 2018.

This the 20th Blockchain Conference and the third in Silicon Valley for FinTech Worldwide. In 2015, they launched the first Blockchain Conference in London. The aim was to bring senior figures in finance, tech, government, venture capital and start-ups into a room and discuss blockchain/DLT beyond Bitcoin. Shortly after that, they took the show on the road to New York, Hong Kong, Dublin, Amsterdam, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Tel Aviv. Things have come a long way since and they continue to bring the most up-to-date information directly from the people making it happen.

Michael Noel, CEO of Blockchain Consultants, said, "We have met a lot of innovators and seen blockchain captivate industries beyond financial services, including media, logistics, charity, government and many more."

Blockchain Consultants along with Blockchain Weekly has partnered up to offer attendees a full 30 percent discount for the event simply by using the promo code "UNCHAINPARTNER" on the registration site here: https://www.blockchain-siliconvalley.com.

Paul Hainsworth, CEO of Open Garden Inc., and Mason Borda, CEO of Tokensoft Inc., along with Scott Nelson, founder and CEO of BIGcontrols, are just a few of the speakers in this year's lineup. This event will feature the ultimate lineup of topics, from financial services, media, logistics, charity, government and many more.

Learn about blockchain trends, ICOs, tokens, regulation issues and investment trends in this rapidly evolving industry.

The format is fast-paced and has plenty of built-in networking time. Meet with the Blockchain Consultants and take advantage of a full 30 percent discount for the event using the promo code "UNCHAINPARTNER" on the registration site here: https://www.blockchain-siliconvalley.com.

