The Original CRUMBS Bakeshop Is Back…and They Brought Cookies

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The original husband-and-wife co-founders behind CRUMBS , responsible for starting the cupcake craze nearly 20 years ago, announced today that they have relaunched the brand to the delight of their dedicated fans.

Fueled by their shared sweet tooth and a love for high-quality baked goods, Mia and Jason Bauer opened the first CRUMBS in New York in 2003, pioneering the modern bakeshop and paving the path for numerous sweets franchises that followed in their footsteps. CRUMBS' massive success and popularity, evident in the lines of fans outside over 50 locations across the country and millions of cupcakes sold, prompted the company's eventual sale in 2012. After changing hands and under its new management, CRUMBS' last store closed in 2016. Ten years following its sale and the Bauer's exit, in the midst of the waning pandemic and after some nostalgic soul searching, Mia and Jason made the decision to bring CRUMBS back to its roots and deliver their delicious cupcakes, new mouthwatering cookies and big smiles to everyone who could use a little something sweet.

Keeping up with the habits of today's consumers, CRUMBS cupcakes and their new cookie jar line will ship directly to doorsteps nationwide through the company's website , with same day delivery available where the CRUMBS story began in NYC through UberEats, GrubHub, Doordash, Seamless and Postmates through a partnership with REEF Kitchens. The new CPG retail line of cupcakes and cookies have already been authorized into many major supermarket chains in the Northeast and will be available on the shelves in hundreds of doors by year end.

"It is so amazing to think that some of the people who loved CRUMBS growing up will now get to order and share our cupcakes with their children for the first time," said Mia. "Like so many others, we were sad when CRUMBS closed its doors all those years ago, so being able to bring it back to life, at this time when reconnecting with people and reminiscing about happy times feels especially needed, is really meaningful and feels like a gift."

CRUMBS relaunch comes with the same cupcake varieties that pioneered the gourmet cupcake category years ago that their fans knew and loved. Available in 12-packs of mini cupcakes and six-packs of classic cupcakes for supermarkets and their oversized famous signature cupcakes available direct to consumer. Their new cookie jars, made by Mia with her signature recipes, also feature their most popular cupcake flavors, including Cotton Candy, Sprinkle Sundae and Red Velvet.

