THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET TO HOST OFFICIAL LOS ANGELES WORLD CUP 2026 FAN ZONE EXPERIENCE JUNE 18-21

WHAT:

The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax is pleased to announce that tickets for its Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone experience are now on sale. From Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21, 2026, Angelenos and visitors alike are invited to gather at one of LA's most beloved destinations for four days of live, exciting soccer viewing and revelry. In addition to giant screens showing the matches in front of the Market's world-famous Clock Tower, festivities will include beer gardens, international culinary menus from the Market's small family and locally-owned restaurants and fun soccer-themed experiences and celebrations for fans of all ages. Tickets are only $5 per day (free for children age 3 and under), or a discounted 4-day pass is available for $17 per person; tickets can be purchased at tickets.farmersmarketla.com and are non-refundable. Advance purchase is recommended, although a limited number of tickets may be sold at the door based on the day's schedule of matches. Highlights of the Fan Zone will include: A giant 30-foot viewing screen and secondary 15-foot viewing screen

Family Fun Soccer Zones with activities from Tiki Taka soccer league

2 Beer Gardens (21+) (FZ ticket required)

And the best in international cuisine from the Market's 40 plus eateries and specialty shops. More about the food: Beyond the matches, the real draw may be what's on the plate. Long known as one of LA's most dynamic culinary destinations, the Market will offer a passport-worthy lineup of flavors as diverse as the teams playing in the World Cup. Many merchants will be featuring limited-time, FIFA World Cup 2026™ and match game–inspired dishes and drinks including Brazilian, French, Mexican, Japanese and American! For more information, follow The Original Farmers Market and visit HERE.