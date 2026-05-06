THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET TO HOST OFFICIAL LOS ANGELES WORLD CUP 2026 FAN ZONE EXPERIENCE JUNE 18-21
News provided byThe Original Farmers Market
May 06, 2026, 09:00 ET
$5 Tickets now on sale for an unforgettable viewing experience at LA's most iconic gathering place
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
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WHAT:
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The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax is pleased to announce that tickets for its Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone experience are now on sale. From Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21, 2026, Angelenos and visitors alike are invited to gather at one of LA's most beloved destinations for four days of live, exciting soccer viewing and revelry. In addition to giant screens showing the matches in front of the Market's world-famous Clock Tower, festivities will include beer gardens, international culinary menus from the Market's small family and locally-owned restaurants and fun soccer-themed experiences and celebrations for fans of all ages.
Tickets are only $5 per day (free for children age 3 and under), or a discounted 4-day pass is available for $17 per person; tickets can be purchased at tickets.farmersmarketla.com and are non-refundable. Advance purchase is recommended, although a limited number of tickets may be sold at the door based on the day's schedule of matches.
Highlights of the Fan Zone will include:
More about the food: Beyond the matches, the real draw may be what's on the plate. Long known as one of LA's most dynamic culinary destinations, the Market will offer a passport-worthy lineup of flavors as diverse as the teams playing in the World Cup. Many merchants will be featuring limited-time, FIFA World Cup 2026™ and match game–inspired dishes and drinks including Brazilian, French, Mexican, Japanese and American! For more information, follow The Original Farmers Market and visit HERE.
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Images of The Original Farmers Market available HERE.
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WHERE:
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The Original Farmers Market
6333 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA
90036
Attendees are encouraged to utilize Metro (the new D line station is an easy walk away) or rideshare options, as on-site parking will be limited.
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WHEN
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Tentative Fan Zone schedule:
June 18, 7:30am-9pm
June 19, 10:30am-11:00 pm
June 20, 8:30am-11:45 pm
June 21, 7:30am-9pm
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TICKETING INFORMATION
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Tickets On Sale: May 4, 2026
Ticket Price: $5 per day per person (children 3 and under free)
Multi-Day Option: 4-day ticket pack for $17 per person
Ticket URL: tickets.farmersmarketla.com
ABOUT THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET
The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' favorite gathering place since 1934. With more than 90 grocers, retailers, and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/farmersmarketla and Instagram at Instagram.com/farmersmarketla.
Media Contacts:
The Right Now
[email protected]
Maritza Cerrato / The Original Farmers Market
[email protected]
SOURCE The Original Farmers Market
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