The Original Goat Yoga Brand Launches The Goatel Vacation Rentals

Alvin Texas Original Goat Yoga launched The Goatel on the Chocolate Bayou which is a goat-themed loft apartment above the goat barn that sleeps four and a waterfront Yurt with amazing views that sleeps up to six. A true oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the Texas city life. SF Bay, CA Original Goat Yoga location launched The Goatel perched atop Mt. Madonna and features a Yurt that sleeps five and RV that sleeps three. The views overlook the Pacific Ocean and the Redwood Forest with 360-degree views of cloudscapes, fog, and mountains. Each stay includes a Goat Happy Hour with an option to upgrade to goat yoga. The Goatel is the perfect spot for family getaways, friends' reunions, bachelorette parties, goat yoga retreats or just a peaceful getaway to relax, bond with animals and recharge.