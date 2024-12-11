The Original Hot Chicken Debuts in Canada: A Gateway for Licensing Opportunities

- Experiential Brands Brings Its Innovative Foodservice Solutions to Toronto -

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Hot Chicken, a fast-casual concept specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, announced today the opening of its first international brick-and-mortar location in Toronto, Ontario. As a flagship brand of Experiential Brands, an Atlanta-based global foodservice solutions company, The Original Hot Chicken's debut into Canada is part of the brand's plan to expand internationally and grow its footprint across North America.

Experiential Brands specializes in scalable, chef-driven restaurant concepts, offering tailored solutions for operators—including licensing, white-label programs, and delivery-only models—to thrive in competitive markets.

"With this opening, we're not just bringing a beloved American concept to Canada; we're introducing a model designed to empower partners with proven tools for success," said Aziz Hashim, founder and CEO of Experiential Brands. "The Original Hot Chicken's vibrant menu and engaging guest experience are a perfect fit for the Canadian market, and we're eager to collaborate with local licensing partners to expand our presence further."

The Original Hot Chicken's Toronto opening signals a broader call for licensing partners ready to capitalize on the growing demand for premium fast-casual offerings which feature compelling unit economics including lower capital costs and operational simplicity. Situated at 20 Carlton Street between the bustling crossroads of Carlton and Yonge Streets, the 900-square-foot restaurant is optimized for both on-premises and takeout dining. Its graffiti-inspired interiors, vibrant pops of color, and bold design reflect the brand's playful ethos and appeal to Toronto's multicultural audience. To view images of The Original Hot Chicken Toronto location, click here.

Experiential Brands has established a dedicated supply chain in Canada, ensuring operational efficiency and consistent product quality. This infrastructure, combined with a robust support system for marketing, operations, and scalability, positions licensing partners for long-term success.

Rooted in Nashville tradition, The Original Hot Chicken offers a menu built around its signature pickle-brined, cornflake-rolled hot chicken, with customizable heat levels and the exclusive "Comeback Sauce." Fan favorites include chicken sandwiches, tender baskets, and wings. The Toronto location offers fresh halal-certified proteins, ensuring inclusivity for the city's diverse population. This highly anticipated expansion comes with an exclusive surprise for food lovers: a selective menu from Flametown Burgers, a crave-worthy new brand featuring irresistibly savory creations. Flametown Burgers reimagines classic comfort food with bold, modern twists, focusing on handcrafted burgers, signature sauces, and unforgettable flavors.

The Original Hot Chicken is actively seeking licensing partners to bring its unique dining experience to new markets in Canada. For more information, visit www.oghotchicken.com or contact Experiential Brands directly.

About Experiential Brands

Experiential Brands, is a leading foodservice solutions company specializing in scalable, chef-inspired restaurant concepts. Previously, Experiential Brands developed the Fuzzy's Taco Shop brand which it ultimately sold to the publicly traded restaurant powerhouse Dine Brands, franchisor of Applebee's and IHOP. With expertise in market-specific supply chains, white-label programs, and operational guidance, Experiential Brands partners with operators to deliver exceptional dining experiences and drive long-term growth.

