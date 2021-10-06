The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Announces Location at POLARIS Located in North Columbus!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lighthouse Immersive announced the long-awaited location for their upcoming exhibition. Set to open on October 28, 2021, the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will find a home at POLARIS, located at 940 Polaris Parkway in North Columbus, OH.

POLARIS, which is situated in the heart of the city's shopping and entertainment district, is the perfect host venue for this one-of-a-kind exhibit that will introduce visitors to the post-impressionist artist. Audiences will have the opportunity to step into this unique space that will be transformed with Van Gogh's paintbrush in a swirl of color, brought to life with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.

To date, over three million tickets have been sold for Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America, making it one of the most sought-after attractions on the continent, even outselling Taylor Swift's 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. The exhibit has also sold-out shows in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

The exhibit, which recently opened locations in Phoenix, Minneapolis, Denver, and Cleveland has received rave reviews including an "Artistic Spectacle" by the New York Times and "A Mesmerizing Interactive Experience" by Architectural Digest.

"We have been delighted to see the way Immersive Van Gogh has been embraced thus far by Columbus," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross. "The residents have always embraced live entertainment, from OSU sports to theatre and concerts. And this exhibit is no exception," added Ross.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Columbus residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh Columbus, visit www.columbusvangogh.com . Follow the exhibition on social media on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

For images, click here, and for video, click here

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive

Related Links

https://www.columbusvangogh.com/

