The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Announces New Opening Date And The Venue Location Of 'Lighthouse Artspace'

Rising to blockbuster status with over 2 million tickets sold, Immersive Van Gogh is proving to be one of the hottest shows sold-out in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. Audiences will have the opportunity to step into this unique space that will be transformed with Van Gogh's paintbrush in a swirl of color, brought to life with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, the breathtaking exhibit is called one of "the hottest tickets in town!" by MSNBC Morning News and "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest.

"Immersive Van Gogh is perfectly hosted in Lighthouse Artspace," said co-producer Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums. This venue provides us the ability to feature this multi-dimensional experience in a truly unique space.

"We have been delighted to see the way Immersive Van Gogh has been embraced by the city and people of Phoenix," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Phoenix residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

