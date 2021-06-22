The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition To Takeover The Former Regency Hotel Located In The Heart Of Denver

Rising to blockbuster status with over 2 million tickets sold, Immersive Van Gogh is proving to be one of the hottest shows sold-out in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. With extended runs now available, audiences will have the opportunity to step into this historic space that has been transformed with Van Gogh's paintbrush in a swirl of color, brought to life with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.

Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins, known for his set designs, featured in numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, will serve as the Creative Director for the Denver installation. Korins, who also served as Creative Director for the recently opened New York City exhibit, will design unique and experiential elements to transform Lighthouse Denver into a truly one-of-a-kind venue, crafting an experience unique to Denver.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, the breathtaking exhibit is called one of "the hottest tickets in town!" by MSNBC Morning News and "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest.

"We have been delighted to see the way Immersive Van Gogh has been embraced by the city and people of Denver," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross. "Our goal is to transform this space into something, unlike anything the area has seen before."

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Denver residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

