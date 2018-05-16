The Original Jel Shot Co. Partners with Beverage Industry Leader, Gerry David and Retail Maven, Brian Harrington

MAYAKKA CITY, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing a global collaboration with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, The Original Jel Shot Co. has added two powerful partners to its team, beverage industry leader, Gerry David, and notable entrepreneur, Brian Harrington. The trio will work together with The Original Jel Shot Co. to increase brand awareness and augment market share. "Backed by such well respected influencers, The Original Jel Shot Co. is poised to revolutionize the spirits industry," said Bruce Zalkin, President of The Original Jel Shot Co. "Gerry and Brian bring a wealth of knowledge to the team, and we look forward to the tremendous opportunities on tap for us."

Gerry David is a solutions-focused senior executive, entrepreneur, consultant, and board member with more than 40 years of success across the consumer products, manufacturing, and high-tech industries. Leveraging extensive experience leading comprehensive turnarounds of both public and private companies with global scopes spanning 72 countries, he is a valuable asset for startup or established companies looking to drive long-term, sustainable growth. His broad areas of expertise include sales and marketing, operations management, financial analysis, capital raising, supply chain management, manufacturing, M&A, regulatory and strategic planning. "This product is truly unique and raises the 'bar' in the ready-to-drink category," said David. "I anticipate great success, longevity and additional product possibilities for The Original Jel Shot Co."

Brian Harrington is an entrepreneur who has extensive experience in the Electronic Retailing Marketing Industry and has been involved in dozens of product launches reaching sales of over $100 million. He served as the VP of Merchandising at AsSeenOnTV; President of StarShop, which he founded with his father, Kevin Harrington; founder of TeleStar Products International Inc., a full-service electronic marketing company and is a partner in Kevin Harrington Enterprises. "The Original Jel Shot Co. packs all the ingredients for retail success with a desirable product, portability and exciting party-perfect packaging, and I am excited to be a part of this venture," said Harrington.

About Original Jel Shot Co™

Based in Myakka City Florida, Original Jel Shot Co. has 6 unique flavors of Jel Shots, the first product in a new line of spirits for this new Ready to Drink (RTD) spirits company. The innovative company is putting an exciting spin on the centuries-old shot for a new generation of drinkers. Crafted for fun and exciting drinkers alike, Original Jel Shots are a 30 proof (15% ABV), Neutral sugar cane grain alcohol, the flavors include Root Beer, Banana, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Cinnamon and Peach.

With more than 7% growth in the ready to drink sector, The Original Jel Shot Co. saw an opportunity to break ground in this category with a unique product. The company's secret ingredients created a Jel Shot that does more than other shots in its category could ever do. Original Jel Shots do not need refrigeration, and taste great chilled or even frozen. These Jel Shots are not made with Gelatin and are 100% vegan and gluten free. All the containers are 100% recyclable. At an affordable price point with amazing taste. Jel Shots can be enjoyed at home, tailgating at the game, celebrating a night out with friends, or on the beach. Original Jel Shots come in 100ml (4x 25ml shots/box) or a 30 Shot Party Trays (equivalent to 750ml bottle) and are available in Florida, NY, NJ, CT, TX, CA, Bahamas and nationwide via e-commerce.

