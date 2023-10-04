The Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli Announces The Last Encores Tour

Frankie Valli

04 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY OCTOBER 6 AT 10 AM (LOCAL TIME)

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have announced The Last Encores tour today.

The acclaimed band has decided to perform a limited number of shows moving forward and are looking forward to sharing The Last Encores to all of their devoted fans, from the young to the young at heart.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Last Encores Tour
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tour Dates

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." This tour promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli's legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

The Last Encores tour will visit cities across the United States with the tour kicking off in Morristown, NJ, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on October 13. New Jersey is where it all began for the iconic group. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Prices will range from $35 to $325 for VIP, allowing fans to witness a truly unforgettable performance.

In reflecting on the upcoming tour, Frankie Valli shared, "I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can't wait to see the fans."

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as "Grease," "The Deer Hunter," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Conspiracy Theory" and "The Wanderers." Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.

For more information on Frankie Valli, please visit: https://frankievallifourseasons.com

PUBLIC ON-SALE: Fri. 10/6/23 @ 10 AM Local Time.

MORE DATES ANNOUNCED SOON

Fri  10/13/2023 Morristown, NJ             

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sat  10/14/2023 Wilkes-Barre, PA           

F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts

Sun  10/15/2023 Englewood, NJ               

Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thurs 10/26/2023 Las Vegas, NV           

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Fri  10/27/2023  Las Vegas, NV             

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  10/28/2023  Thousand Oaks, CA         

Fred Kavli Theatre - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Fri  11/10/2023  Tempe, AZ                       

ASU Gammage Auditorium

Sat  11/11/2023  Rancho Mirage, CA         

 Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

Sun  11/12/2023  San Jose, CA                 

San Jose Civic

Thurs  11/16/2023 Jacksonville, FL           

Florida Theatre

Fri  11/17/2023  North Charleston, SC     

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sat  11/18/2023  Sarasota, FL                 

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Wed  11/29/2023  Red Bank, NJ             

Count Basie Center

Thurs  11/30/2023 Westbury, NY             

NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Fri  12/1/2023  Uncasville, CT               

Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri  1/12/2024  Las Vegas, NV         

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino 

Sat  1/13/2024  Las Vegas, NV           

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sun  1/14/2024  Las Vegas, NV           

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Fri  1/26/2024  Thackerville, OK           

Winstar Casino

Sat  1/27/2024  North Little Rock, AR   

The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

Sun  1/28/2024  Nashville, TN             

Grand Ole Opry House

Thu  2/8/2024  Tampa, FL                 

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Tampa Event Center

Fri  2/9/2024  Hollywood, FL             

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sat  2/10/2024  Orlando, FL                 

Walt Disney Theater

Fri  3/22/2024  New York, NY               

Radio City Music Hall

Sat  3/23/2024  Boston, MA               

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sun  3/24/2024  Baltimore, MD       

The Lyric

Thu  4/4/2024  Las Vegas, NV           

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Fri  4/5/2024  Las Vegas, NV             

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  4/6/2024  Las Vegas, NV             

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  6/22/2024  Atlantic City, NJ       

Hard Rock Cafe Hotel

Wed  7/3/2024  Las Vegas, NV 

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Fri  7/5/2024  Las Vegas, NV

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  7/6/2024  Las Vegas, NV

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  10/12/2024  Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Thu  10/24/2024  Las Vegas, NV           

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Fri  10/25/2024  Las Vegas, NV  

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat  10/26/2024  Las Vegas, NV

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Frankie Valli Press Contact:                                                   
Victoria Varela, Varela Media   
45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Fl.
New York, NY 10111                                                                          
Email: [email protected]                                         
Tel: (212) 332-3485

