The Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli Announces The Last Encores Tour

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY OCTOBER 6 AT 10 AM (LOCAL TIME)

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have announced The Last Encores tour today.

The acclaimed band has decided to perform a limited number of shows moving forward and are looking forward to sharing The Last Encores to all of their devoted fans, from the young to the young at heart.

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." This tour promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli's legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

The Last Encores tour will visit cities across the United States with the tour kicking off in Morristown, NJ, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on October 13. New Jersey is where it all began for the iconic group. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Prices will range from $35 to $325 for VIP, allowing fans to witness a truly unforgettable performance.

In reflecting on the upcoming tour, Frankie Valli shared, "I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can't wait to see the fans."

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as "Grease," "The Deer Hunter," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Conspiracy Theory" and "The Wanderers." Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.

PUBLIC ON-SALE: Fri. 10/6/23 @ 10 AM Local Time.

Fri 10/13/2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center Sat 10/14/2023 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts Sun 10/15/2023 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center Thurs 10/26/2023 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Fri 10/27/2023 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 10/28/2023 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre - Bank of America Performing Arts Center Fri 11/10/2023 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage Auditorium Sat 11/11/2023 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Sun 11/12/2023 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Thurs 11/16/2023 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre Fri 11/17/2023 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center Sat 11/18/2023 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Wed 11/29/2023 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center Thurs 11/30/2023 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury Fri 12/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 1/12/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 1/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sun 1/14/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Fri 1/26/2024 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino Sat 1/27/2024 North Little Rock, AR The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena Sun 1/28/2024 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House Thu 2/8/2024 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Tampa Event Center Fri 2/9/2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Sat 2/10/2024 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater Fri 3/22/2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sat 3/23/2024 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Sun 3/24/2024 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Thu 4/4/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Fri 4/5/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 4/6/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 6/22/2024 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Cafe Hotel Wed 7/3/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Fri 7/5/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 7/6/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 10/12/2024 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre Thu 10/24/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Fri 10/25/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Sat 10/26/2024 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

