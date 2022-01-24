The Original Lipo Wrap, Low-Level Light Therapy to Help Aid in Body Contouring

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lipo Wrap is the original personal device that combines medical grade red light and near-infrared wavelengths which helps drain toxins from fat cells, burns calories and revs up the metabolism. The no workout, workout. Simply apply the Lipo Wrap LED treatment panel to the area of choice for 20 minutes to help contour the body. National studies suggest that low-level light therapy (LLLT) has promising clinical results when used for non-invasive body contouring of the waist, hips and thighs. Red light has been cleared by the FDA and is a proven technology that is safe, pain free and boosts cells while infrared light waves increases ATP production, helping the body to burn more calories and address unwanted fat.

The original Lipo Wrap Red light therapy delivers light to tissues and cells similarly to how plants absorb light energy from the sun. UV-free, beneficial light rays energize cells and stimulate the body's natural process to build new proteins and regenerate cells.

The Lipo Wrap contains medical strength 635nm red light waves which have a unique ability to penetrate roughly 5 millimeters below the skin's surface, altering the permeability of the fat cell wall, creating a temporary rupture which releases fatty acids from the cells into the interstitial layer where they can be rapidly expelled via the body's own natural processes. Similar to when the body enters the "fat burning" stage of a good cardiovascular workout. The wrap also includes 850nm infrared light waves where studies have proved they support calorie burn, circulation, increase ATP and boost lymphatic drainage, for faster detoxification of released fats.

"Studies suggest LLLT has a potential to be used in fat and cellulite reduction without significant side effects," states Jessica Charles, NuShape Founder and CEO. "Typically these treatments are expensive and performed in a clinical setting which most can't afford. With medical grade light therapy anyone can potentially achieve the same results at home, with the Lipo Wrap."

Red light therapy has been used in North America for over 40 years and has advanced to help with fat reduction, weight management and anti-aging. It was first developed by NASA to help heal wounds in space. It delivers light to tissues and cells similarly to how plants absorb light energy from the sun. UV-free, beneficial light rays energize cells and stimulate the body's natural process to build new proteins and regenerate cells, offer pain relief and inflammation, increase blood circulation, improve healing time and break down fat cells for a natural alternative to liposuction. The Lipo Wrap delivers the same light wavelengths which penetrate deep into the skin based on NASA and other studies.

With the Lipo Wrap, you can potentially contour your body without needles, knives or doctors! High-intensity red light therapy is safe, pain-free and has no known side effects. Best results are achieved when doubling your recommended daily water intake and combined with daily body movement. Visit www.NuShape.com to learn more.

ABOUT

NuShape was founded by Jessica Charles, a pioneer in red light therapy devices. NuShape was the first company to offer clinical strength red light and infrared therapies in an easy to use personal wrap with medical grade technology used in professional med-spas and weight loss clinics, for a fraction of the cost. The Lipo Wrap is an effective and non-invasive liposuction alternative employing FDA approved red light therapy for releasing toxins and reducing the size of fat cells. It offers multifunctional spa treatments in a single device to slim, tone and help with faster fat-loss and anti-aging benefits. To learn more visit www.NuShape.com.

