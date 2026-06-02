The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ Launches New Bourbon Barrel Hot Sauce

A Crafted, Barrel-Aged Twist on a Classic Available in Retail Locations Now

ROME, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ is turning up the flavor with a new way to experience heat: the launch of its newest product, The Original Louisiana Bourbon Barrel Hot Sauce. This rich, complex twist on its signature Louisiana heat delivers a unique bourbon-infused flavor and is now available nationwide at retail locations, including Walmart, Food Lion and more.

The Original Louisiana Bourbon Barrel Hot Sauce The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce

Delivering the classic Louisiana balanced heat fans expect, The Original Louisiana Bourbon Barrel Hot Sauce adds a new level of depth by further aging our unique pepper blend in bourbon barrels for six months. The result is a one-of-a-kind blend that brings rich smooth heat with slow-crafted flavor. Crafted from a simple yet powerful combination of bourbon barrel-aged peppers, distilled vinegar, and salt, this new versatile hot sauce flavor elevates everything from BBQ, marinades, to wings and burgers, and all your favorites - especially on gameday.

"We take pride in handcrafting new ways to bring heat and flavor together so every splash of hot sauce delivers something memorable," said Dionne Encarnacion, Brand Manager. "For Bourbon Barrel, we let our peppers develop vibrant flavor in bourbon barrels over time, allowing them to absorb that crafted, smooth character from the bourbon-rich wood. The result is the perfect blend of Louisiana flavor with a smooth bourbon finish that's truly unique."

The Bourbon Barrel flavor joins a long line of eight well-crafted sauces from The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce, known for its commitment to developing balanced heat and flavor combinations using time-honored Louisiana-style techniques. As bourbon continues to trend as a sought-after BBQ flavor, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce brings authenticity to the category by letting time and tradition lead the process.

The Original Louisiana Bourbon Barrel Hot Sauce is available nationwide at Walmart and Food Lion. For more information, visit LouisianaHotSauce.com and follow @Louisiana_Hot_Sauce on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce

With more than 95 years of great taste and quality, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce offers a family of hot sauces rooted in time-honored Louisiana cooking traditions. Made with simple ingredients, including carefully selected, sun-ripened peppers, the brand continues to deliver authentic flavor in every bottle. Learn more at LouisianaHotSauce.com.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands including Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy®, and Better Than Marinade®. The company also serves as a trusted ingredient supplier and flavor solutions partner to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. Learn more at SHFoods.com.

SOURCE Summit Hill Foods