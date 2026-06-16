The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ Launches The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey

A New "Swicy" Flavor Blends Southern Sweetness with Signature Louisiana Heat

ROME, Ga., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, a trusted name in well-crafted, flavorful heat from simple ingredients since 1928, is expanding its lineup with the launch of The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey. Delivering the perfect pairing of natural sweetness and Louisiana heat, Hot Honey brings together two Southern staples: pure, slow-poured honey layered with the carefully balanced heat of their legendary original pepper blend. Crafted for those craving "swicy" flavor, this new hot honey brings a flavorful combination of natural sweetness and authentic Louisiana heat, bringing the Original Louisiana Hot Sauce experience flavor to Hot Honey.

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey is available nationwide through foodservice partners. Food Service orders available now in dip cups, sachets, 12oz bottle and gallon sizes. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey is available in a 12oz bottle at retail partners nationwide.

"Grounded in our Louisiana heritage, we combined our signature blend of peppers, a little vinegar and a dash of salt with pure, golden amber honey, using the simple, quality ingredients we're known for," said Dionne Encarnacion, Brand Manager. "Our Louisiana Hot Honey's signature Southern glow comes from real flakes of our hot sauce peppers suspended in the honey, creating a rich, flavor-forward finish that is true to our roots and soul of the bayou."

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is one of the few legacy hot sauce makers to introduce a true hot honey, bringing its signature expertise to craft a new experience. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey brings a taste of Louisiana to every plate, adding a sweet and spicy finishing touch to wings, grilled meats, pizza, fresh-baked biscuits, and more, giving an easy way to elevate meals with trusted Louisiana flavor.

The Original Louisiana Hot Honey joins a lineup of well-crafted sauces from The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce, rooted in Southern tradition and known for flavor and just-right heat, crafted using time-honored Louisiana techniques.

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Honey is available nationwide through foodservice and retail partners, ask for it by name. Food Service orders now open at https://shfoodspro.com in dip cups, sachets, 12oz bottle and gallon sizes. For more information, visit LouisianaHotSauce.com and follow @Louisiana_Hot_Sauce on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce

With almost 100 years of great taste and quality, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce offers a family of hot sauces rooted in time-honored Louisiana cooking traditions. Made with simple ingredients, including carefully selected, sun-ripened peppers, the brand continues to deliver authentic flavor in every bottle. Learn more at LouisianaHotSauce.com.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands including Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy®, and Better Than Marinade®. The company also serves as a trusted ingredient supplier and flavor solutions partner to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. Learn more at SHFoods.com.

SOURCE Summit Hill Foods