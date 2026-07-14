Better Than Bouillon and A-Sha Foods USA Partner to Launch Limited Edition Better Than Ramen™ Exclusively at Select Costco Locations

Restaurant-Quality Ramen Available in Southeast Costco Locations Beginning August 3

ROME, Ga., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Than Bouillon®, known for its rich, flavor-packed premium ingredients, is bringing something new to the table with the launch of Better Than Ramen™, an authentic at-home ramen kit developed in partnership with A-Sha Foods USA, the high quality noodle maker known for its Taiwanese-style Air-Dried, Never Fried® noodles crafted from a time-honored recipe.

Better Than Ramen Better Than Bouillon A-Sha Foods US

Designed to bring a restaurant-quality ramen experience home, Better Than Ramen pairs A-Sha's signature air-dried Meteor noodles, made from just three simple ingredients: wheat, salt, and water, and packed with 12 grams of protein, with Better Than Bouillon's rich broth starters available in two distinct flavors: Chicken, made with real chicken, and Tonkotsu-inspired pork broth. Together, they create an elevated ramen experience crafted with high-quality, real ingredients. Unlike conventional instant ramen that relies on powdered seasoning packets, Better Than Ramen delivers a deeper, more authentic flavor you can taste in every bite.

"This collaboration breaks new ground as the first time a bouillon brand has launched a ramen broth base," said Tripp Bradshaw, Summit Hill VP of Sales. "Better Than Ramen came to life through the creativity and collaboration of the Costco team, combined with the product innovation that Better Than Bouillon and A-Sha are known for."

"Partnering with Better Than Bouillon allowed us to once again disrupt what ramen can be, combining best in bouillon broth base with world class noodles," said Young Chang, CEO of A-Sha Foods USA.

Better Than Ramen is the newest product in the "Better Than" product lineup, continuing the brand's expansion into globally inspired flavors.

Better Than Ramen is available in a 10-pack multipack of five chicken and five tonkotsu flavors exclusively at select Costco locations across the Southeastern United States, including all Costco locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Puerto Rico.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands including Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy®, and Better Than Marinade®. The company also serves as a trusted ingredient supplier and flavor solutions partner to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. Learn more at SHFoods.com .

About A-Sha Foods USA

A-Sha Foods is a Taiwanese noodle brand built on more than four decades of craftsmanship, best known for its Air-Dried, Never Fried® process that delivers a clean ingredient list and restaurant-quality texture. Originally rooted in the international aisle, A-Sha is expanding into mainstream grocery channels to bring authentic noodle culture to everyday consumers across the United States.

SOURCE Summit Hill Foods