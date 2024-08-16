The Original Magic Bag® Makes Its Debut in the United States

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled in popularity and renowned for its ability to naturally soothe common aches and pains, the Original Magic Bag® has been the trusted companion of families in Canada for over 30 years. And now Americans too can enjoy the magic!

A top-selling brand in Canada, Magic Bag offers a wide range of hot/cold compresses designed to treat a variety of common conditions. From acute and chronic pain to arthritis to headaches to menstrual cramps to sore muscles and inflammation, these hot/cold compresses provide unmatched quality and unwavering reliability when people need it most.

With a formidable 30-year legacy, Magic Bag compresses are recognized as medical devices by both Health Canada and the FDA. Manufactured in North America, the company ensures fast production turnaround times and proudly creates local jobs.

What makes Magic Bag magic?

Gentle cold technology: designed for direct skin contact, Magic Bag is great for reducing mild swelling and inflammation, treating minor strains and sprains, and even providing relief from hot flashes.

designed for direct skin contact, Magic Bag is great for reducing mild swelling and inflammation, treating minor strains and sprains, and even providing relief from hot flashes. Moist heat technology: providing a deep penetrating moist heat, Magic Bag instantly soothes chronic pain, cramps, and muscle tension, improves blood circulation, and helps relieve stress.

providing a deep penetrating moist heat, Magic Bag instantly soothes chronic pain, cramps, and muscle tension, improves blood circulation, and helps relieve stress. Natural pain relief and a commitment to a greener future: locally made in Montréal, Canada , Magic Bag is filled with organic grains that can be composted at the end of the product's life, making it a great choice for your health and the environment.

Winner of the Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved Seal of Approval, Magic Bag was voted Top Product for the last two years by unbiased families in North America. Offering a wide range of sizes and formats, including practical travel sizes and adorable kids' compresses, Magic Bag is committed to helping people treat pain naturally.

Now you too can discover the magic by stopping by booth 2362 August 17-19th 2024 at the NACDS Total Store Expo in Boston, MA.

SOURCE Masdel Inc.