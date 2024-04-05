THE ORIGINAL MOUTHFUL IS BACK: McDONALD'S AND DDB BRING BACK THE CLASSIC BIG MAC CHANT IN MAJOR CAMPAIGN
05 Apr, 2024, 14:12 ET
New film pays homage to Big Mac® love throughout the decades
NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your buns Big Mac fans - the world's oldest burger chant is back with an incredible homage to its trip through time for old and new generations of Big Mac fans - proving that the Big Mac is truly 'The Original Mouthful'.
McDonald's Australia, DDB Sydney and OMD have partnered to reintroduce the iconic Big Mac chant in the first phase of a fully integrated campaign, featuring a TV campaign and innovative out-of-home executions, launching today.
Big Mac lovers from the '70s, '80s and '90s will fondly remember the classic chant: "Two all-beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." That legacy of love will be brought to life in a film from DDB Sydney called 'TheOriginalMouthful™' that pays tribute to how loved Big Macs were throughout the decades and how the chant entered the Aussie vernacular.
The TV campaign directed by Revolver's Leilani Croucher leans heavily into the Big Mac's 56-year legacy. A 60-second hero film takes burger fans all the way back to 1968, when Big Mac creator, Jim Delligatti, initially devised the now iconic burger. The film then travels through the Big Mac's evolution across the decades, showcasing just how the burger and its ingredients have stood the test of time.
The campaign draws on DDB's rich creative heritage – the original Big Mac chant ad campaign was developed by DDB's then creative leader, the legendary Keith Reinhard, who is still Chairman Emeritus of DDB today.
DDB Sydney Executive Creative Director, Matt Chandler said, "Bringing the Big Mac to a new generation was an awesome task. It's an icon and part of Australian culture – it's The Original Mouthful.
"The launch film was shot and crafted with excruciating attention to detail, ensuring every decade was brought to life as though it had been found on a shelf in an archive. From the wardrobe and propping to the speech patterns and performances of our talent, everything was lovingly recreated to give that innocent and infectious feeling of fun you get trying to nail the chant."
Samantha McLeod, Marketing Director for McDonald's Australia said, "The challenge of introducing a new generation of Aussies to the Big Mac and the much-loved chant was something we did not take lightly! Australians love their Big Macs and we're really thrilled with this campaign from our agency village – it's McDonald's 'feel good marketing' at its best and there's a lot more exciting stuff to come, so stay tuned."
To prompt Aussies to get into the chant, a large format digital out-of-home campaign integrates the lyrics of the Big Mac chant into a delicious, macro shot of the Big Mac. A teaser out-of-home campaign launched on 28 March featuring snippets of TheOriginalMouthful™.
The new campaign is rolling out across April, featuring on TV, online video, out-of-home, radio, digital audio, social, print, POS, PR, influencers, and partnerships with more innovative elements to launch soon.
Watch the TV campaign here: https://youtu.be/0QL1XQhw8mM
