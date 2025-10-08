The Original Pancake House Celebrates Grand Opening in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Pancake House, a beloved family-owned dining destination, recently opened its newest Chicago location at 1124 W. Washington Blvd., nestled on the ground floor of the Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market. Owners Lisa and Steve Sczurek proudly welcomed guests alongside their daughter Alex Sczurek, who will serve as Operations Manager of the new location.

"From day one, our mission has been to create a place where people can start their day with a warm smile and a meal made from scratch. Expanding to the West Loop allows us to bring that hospitality and our signature dishes to a new neighborhood we truly admire." – Lisa Sczurek, Co-Owner

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew an enthusiastic crowd, including Alderman Bill Conway, Managing Deputy Commissioner, DWM - Department of Water David Ramos, and other local dignitaries, who joined the Sczurek family in celebrating this exciting expansion of one of Chicago's most iconic breakfast brands. Click for Photos

"The West Loop neighborhood is my home, so opening our sixth location here was extra special," said Alex Sczurek, General Manager. "The Original Pancake House has always been about bringing people together over quality food, and we look forward to becoming a part of the daily lives of our neighbors, hotel guests, and the thriving local business community."

Known for its made-from-scratch breakfast favorites, The Original Pancake House Chicago has earned a devoted following for specialties such as the oven-baked Dutch Baby Pancake, topped with powdered sugar and lemon wedges, and the Apple Pancake, a legendary dish made with fresh apples and a rich cinnamon glaze. Other menu highlights include fluffy omelets, French toast, and buttermilk pancakes that melt in your mouth.

Beyond the food, the new West Loop location offers a modern environment designed with warmth and hospitality in mind. A beautiful breakfast counter provides a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike to enjoy their meals, linger over coffee and connect with friends or colleagues in an inviting atmosphere.

The family opened their first Chicago-area Original Pancake House location in 1971 and have since expanded to six locations across Chicagoland.

The new Hyatt House location is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., offering both locals and travelers a welcoming space to enjoy breakfast, brunch, or lunch. Visit www.ophchicagoland.com for more information.

