The Original Pancake House DFW Partners with Dairy MAX to Celebrate Dairy's Delicious Moments

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Pancake House DFW is excited to announce its partnership with Dairy MAX, a local dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families in an eight-state region. The collaborative effort highlights dairy's delicious moments, coupled with the health and nutrition benefits of dairy foods like milk, cheese and butter. The partnership includes leading with milk as the beverage of choice on its kids menu, featured dairy-forward dishes, in-store marketing, and a dynamic social media campaign.

"We are thrilled to spotlight the exceptional dairy foods, like milk, cheese and yogurt, sourced from our local dairy farm families," said Jonathan Seyoum, President of The Original Pancake House DFW. "Our made-from-scratch recipes rely heavily on quality dairy ingredients, like buttermilk, showcasing their freshness and richness."

This an ideal time for restaurants like The Original Pancake House DFW to prioritize dairy as more and more people are seeking healthier options for a balanced meal without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. Dairy foods such as milk, cheese and butter offer essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and protein, which support bone health and overall wellbeing. Highlighting dairy on menus also promotes local agriculture and contributes to the local economy, making it a beneficial choice for health, satisfaction and community.

"We're excited to partner with The Original Pancake House DFW on behalf of our hard-working, local dairy farm families. This partnership will highlight the natural deliciousness of milk, cheese and butter for guests of The Original Pancake House DFW, all while illustrating the nutrition benefits of dairy foods," Josh Srader, Dairy MAX business development manager, said.

The Original Pancake House DFW enhances guest experiences with its dedication to quality food. Our partnership with Dairy MAX illustrates that commitment, bringing a renewed focus to the fresh, local dairy foods found throughout our dishes. The restaurant creates delicious, memorable experiences with dairy foods every single day—like fresh, real cream with your rich cup of coffee and creamy, delectable butter and whipped cream on top of your pancakes and waffles.

The promotion will also feature a social media campaign with engaging content across Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, including videos spotlighting key associates like Manny, who has worked at The Original Pancake House DFW for over 18 years. Manny is known for his skill in preparing fresh pancake batter with nutritious, delicious buttermilk, which gives them their renowned creaminess and richness.

Find highlights of the partnership and follow along on The Original Pancake House's Facebook and Instagram.

About The Original Pancake House DFW:

Founded in1987, The Original Pancake House DFW has been a cornerstone of the Dallas/Fort Worth dining scene, renowned for its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service. With a focus on made-from-scratch recipes, the restaurant prides itself on creating memorable dining experiences for every guest. For more information about The Original Pancake House DFW, visit OPHDFW.com.

About Dairy MAX:

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote American agriculture, support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin

[email protected]

817-403-0866

SOURCE The Original Pancake House