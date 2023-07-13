The Original Rainbow Cone and Manny's Deli Unite for an Unforgettable Culinary Collaboration in Chicago

Two Beloved Chicago Staples Join forces for a Limited-Time Pop-Up Event

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to savor the quintessential taste of Chicago as The Original Rainbow Cone brings its legendary five-flavor magic to Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen . From July 18th through the 23rd, indulge in the perfect blend of tradition and taste at this remarkable pop-up event.

The Original Rainbow Cone and Manny's Deli are two of Chicago's longest-standing restaurants, both proudly family-owned and operated. With this special collaboration, they aim to create a unique culinary experience that combines the rich heritage of two beloved Chicago staples. For a limited time, visitors can enjoy the best of both worlds in one setting.

As part of Manny's Sweet Summer series, the exciting pop-up event is set to unfold at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen at 1141 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607. It will run from July 18th to July 23rd, providing an exclusive opportunity for food enthusiasts to relish the flavors of Rainbow Cone alongside the classic offerings of Manny's Deli.

Dates & Times:

Tuesday, July 18th: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Wednesday, July 19th: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Thursday, July 20: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Friday, July 21: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday, July 22: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Sunday, July 23: 11:00am-3:30pm

"We are thrilled to partner with The Original Rainbow Cone for this exciting pop-up event," said Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen. "This collaboration allows us to offer our customers an extraordinary culinary experience where they can enjoy our classic deli offerings alongside the beloved flavors of Rainbow Cone."

Lynn Sapp, third-generation Owner of The Original Rainbow Cone also expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration. "We're excited to bring the magic of Rainbow Cone to Manny's Deli and join forces with another Chicago staple," said Sapp. This collaboration is a celebration of our shared commitment to quality, family and tradition."

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month (July), this extraordinary collaboration invites everyone to immerse themselves in the vibrant culinary heritage of Chicago. From Rainbow Cone's iconic flavors to Manny's renowned corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, the pop-up event promises a delicious experience that reflects the city's diverse and delicious food scene.

For more information, please visit https://rainbowcone.com and https://www.mannysdeli.com/ .

About The Original Rainbow Cone:



The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone'', shakes, ice cream cakes & sandwiches, mini donuts, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand locations and showcase its new adventures the company is excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With nine permanent locations scattered across Illinois, one location in Indiana and more locations coming soon to Tennessee and Florida, Rainbow Cone is on a mission to sweeten new markets nationwide. For more information about Rainbow Cone's franchise program, visit https://rainbowconefranchise.com or follow the rainbow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Manny's Deli



Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen is a no-frills restaurant with classic deli food, including its famous corned beef, serving the Chicago-area since 1942. The Chicago-favorite restaurant has been graced by the likes of Barack Obama and Mayor Richard Daley. The family-owned Near South Side cafe has spanned four generations and celebrates its 80th year in business in 2022. For more information visit Manny's Deli.

