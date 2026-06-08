The Original Rainbow Cone Celebrates 100 Years With Citywide Activations, Iconic Partnerships and a Summer of Sweet Surprises

A century-old Chicago staple marks its milestone with nostalgic moments, community-driven celebrations, and an immersive exhibition with Museum of Ice Cream

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A century after first opening on Chicago's South Side, The Original Rainbow Cone is celebrating 100 years as one of Chicago's most beloved culinary institutions. Founded in 1926, the family-owned brand has become a defining part of Chicago summers and life's sweetest celebrations, best known for its world-famous five-flavor Rainbow Cone: chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet, sliced-and-stacked in its iconic style.

The iconic five-flavor, stacked-and-sliced Rainbow Cone Katherine Sapp at the original Rainbow Cone stand on Chicago's South Side, circa 1926

As Rainbow Cone enters its centennial year, the brand is honoring its hometown roots while stepping into its next chapter with a lineup of activations, partnerships and guest experiences across Chicagoland and beyond.

"For 100 years, Rainbow Cone has been part of people's summers, family traditions and memories across generations," said Lynn Sapp, third generation leader of The Original Rainbow Cone. "What started with my grandparents, Joe and Katherine Sapp, on 92nd and Western has grown far beyond one neighborhood stand, but the heart of the brand remains the same: bringing people together through something joyful, unexpected and uniquely Chicago."

CENTENNIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Immersive Experiences at Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

As part of National Ice Cream Month, Rainbow Cone will take center stage in a multi-week collaboration with Museum of Ice Cream Chicago, bringing its 100-year story to one of the city's most immersive cultural destinations designed to spark imagination, inspire play and create meaningful moments of cone-ction through the universal power of ice cream.

From July 18 through August 3, the partnership will weave Rainbow Cone throughout the museum experience, transforming the space into a colorful tribute to the iconic Chicago brand. The collaboration will launch over National Ice Cream Weekend, July 18–19, when the experience expands beyond the museum walls and onto Michigan Avenue with a large-scale public activation at Pioneer Court. The celebration will be anchored by a Rainbow Cone truck serving special $5 Rainbow Cones to thousands of passersby throughout the weekend, as well as an outdoor installation of the museum's famous sprinkle pool.

Inside Museum of Ice Cream, Rainbow Cone will debut a two-room exhibition filled with storytelling and sensory discovery. Guests will step into a whimsical, dream-like space highlighting the magic of the Rainbow Cone and enjoy samples of the iconic treat before entering an interactive retrospective showcasing the history, science and story behind Chicago's most colorful cone. The activation will also feature playful photo moments and camera-ready installations throughout.

Centennial Summer Surprise Tour

Throughout the summer, Rainbow Cone trucks will make pop-up appearances at local events and mission-driven programs across Chicagoland, supporting causes close to home while creating sweet surprise moments for families along the way.

Partners include Lookingglass Theatre Company, Pat Mac's Pack and Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, alongside additional community organizations and neighborhood initiatives to be announced throughout the summer. Select stops will support nonprofit fundraising efforts, youth programming, and family-focused events across the region.

Dates and locations for the Centennial Summer Surprise Tour will be announced throughout the summer at RainbowCone.com, and on Instagram and Facebook.

A Winning Inning on the South Side

In a season-long celebration of hometown pride, Rainbow Cone has partnered with the Chicago White Sox on the newly launched "Winning Inning" promotion, bringing together two iconic South Side institutions.

Throughout the 2026 season, the first 15,000 fans who enter Rate Field to attend a White Sox home game receive a special Five-Flavor Game Card. If the White Sox score in the fourth inning, that card can be redeemed for a free small Rainbow Cone at participating Chicagoland locations.

The promotion transforms every fourth inning into a moment of anticipation, tying the energy of the game to a distinctly Chicago treat. Winning cards are valid for 48 hours beginning the day after each qualifying game, with one cone per guest while supplies last.

100th Birthday Perks & Prizes

In the lead-up to its official 100th birthday on August 9, Rainbow Cone will treat Rewards members to a special buy-one-get-one Rainbow Cone offer, giving guests even more reasons to celebrate a century of sliced-and-stacked sweetness. The offer is valid August 3–9 and may be redeemed once at participating locations nationwide.

The party returns to where it all began at Rainbow Cone's original Beverly location on August 9, where guests ordering the iconic five-flavor cone will have the chance to spin a celebratory prize wheel. Every spin wins, with prizes ranging from free treats and branded merchandise to a private Rainbow Cone Truck party valued at $1,000.

From its original South Side stand to 30 locations nationwide, Rainbow Cone's centennial year is both a tribute to its past and a celebration of the future. With activations rooted in nostalgia, community and colorful summer joy, the brand invites guests familiar and new to follow the rainbow all season long.

About The Original Rainbow Cone

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous five-flavor Rainbow Cone, shakes, ice cream cakes and sandwiches, mini donuts and other nostalgic treats, as well as hand-packed quarts available for nationwide shipping. Rainbow Cone also offers its Rainbow Rewards loyalty program, where guests receive $5 for signing up, $5 during their birthday month and five points for every dollar spent.

Founded in 1926, Rainbow Cone quickly earned its place as one of the most recognizable cones in America, defined by its iconic sliced-and-stacked style. With nearly 30 permanent locations across the Midwest, California, Florida and Michigan — and additional stores coming soon to Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and California — Rainbow Cone is on a mission to sweeten new markets nationwide.

For more information about Rainbow Cone, visit www.rainbowcone.com or follow the rainbow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

CONTACT:

Dana Pontarelli | (773) 396-2024 | [email protected]

Bridgit Ingwersen | (781) 640-0468 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Original Rainbow Cone