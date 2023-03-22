The Original Rainbow Cone Expands to Orland Park, IL

Windy City Favorite Slated to Open Third Standalone Location in Chicago Area This Spring

ORLAND PARK, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has today announced it will open a new location in Orland Park, Illinois. The new company-owned location will feature Rainbow Cone's iconic ice cream treat, along with sundaes, shakes, made-to-order donuts and other desserts. It is scheduled to open in late May 2023 at 15711 Harlem Ave, Orland Park, 60642 and marks the third standalone Rainbow Cone location to open in the Chicagoland area.

Prototype Credit: Keystone Planning + Design, PLLC

Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and instead stacked five delicious options on a single cone for a one-of-a-kind culinary classic. The original shop's notorious pink building on Western Avenue in Chicago has been a staple in the city since it first opened its doors nine decades ago, with hundreds of thousands of dedicated customers from around the world. The brand has since expanded to kiosks and trucks throughout the Chicago area and launched its new franchise partner program in 2022 with franchise locations in Florida, Nashville and other regions.

"The passion for Rainbow Cone's flavors, history, and legacy has carried its tradition for nearly a century at our original southside Chicago location," said Lynn Sapp, third-generation Owner of The Original Rainbow Cone. "For our Rainbow Cone family to see this continue to new communities, and Grandpa Joe's continued success, is an incredible joy. He would have been elated."

In addition to a grand opening event at the new Orland Park Rainbow Cone, the company will also host giveaways, and other festivities to celebrate the new location with the region. For more information about Rainbow Cone, visit https://rainbowcone.com

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase our new adventures, like ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With four locations in the Chicago area and growing, locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information, https://rainbowcone.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

