LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The original Baby Foot , the leader in simple and effective at-home foot care, proudly announces a milestone achievement as its transformational Baby Foot Peel surpasses 30 million units sold worldwide. This extraordinary success solidifies Baby Foot's position as a global and viral cultural phenomenon in the beauty and skincare industry.

The Original Viral Sensation Baby Foot Peel Achieves Monumental Milestone Surpassing 30 Million Sold Worldwide

Founded in Japan in 1997 on the principles of revolutionary foot care, Baby Foot quickly defined a new product market and has since captivated millions with its transformative and iconic foot peeling treatment able to heal and restore tired feet. The at-home treatment relieves common foot issues, including dryness, cracked soles, and layers of dead skin. Due to consistently rave reviews from leading beauty editors and skincare experts, the product's popularity exploded rapidly as it was so effective that it made users' feet feel as soft as a baby's foot helping it earn its trademarked name, Baby Foot.

"We set out to revolutionize foot care, and the overwhelming response to our original Baby Foot Peel has exceeded our wildest expectations," said Vera Gibbons, Owner and CEO of Baby Foot USA. "This significant milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team who continue to find innovative ways to offer the best quality product, and together we celebrate this achievement with our loyal and trusting customers who have embraced this product and made it a global sensation."

Baby Foot offers an unparalleled total foot care package that draws on the use of holistic extracts to gently exfoliate, soften, and hydrate skin. The scientifically formulated peels contain a unique combination of 16 types of natural extracts that range from citrus to chamomile and seaweed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Fruit acids, such as glycolic acid and citric acid, work to remove dead skin, while salicylic acid and lactic acid stimulate a flaking effect. This gentle process works to safely penetrate layers of dead skin cells and break down the cell structures that bind the dead skin layers. As a result, the dead skin peels away easily to reveal the fresh healthy layer, leaving your feet baby soft.

In a growing industry that continues to evolve, Baby Foot has remained a relied on product for over 25 years and has garnered a dedicated following including many celebrities and beauty and lifestyle publications.

For more information on Baby Foot and its revolutionary foot care products, please visit: www.babyfoot.com . To sample Baby Foot products email: [email protected] .

About Baby Foot: Baby Foot stands as the pioneer in its field, offering a one-of-a-kind foot peel that transforms rough calloused feet into supple, glowing skin. Infused with 16 natural extracts, including chamomile and lemon, as well as glycolic and lactic acids, it delicately eliminates dead skin cells, delivering unparalleled results. Say goodbye to achy, dry soles and embrace the healing magic of Baby Foot—the original foot peel since 1997.

