WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , the leading web accessibility company, today announced a campaign featuring the voice actor behind the original Siri. The campaign focuses on spreading awareness about web accessibility and bringing light to the critical importance of an inclusive web. With 15% of the global population having some sort of disability and the world quickly becoming digital, web accessibility is an increasingly important issue.

The Original Voice Of Siri Helps UserWay Promote Web Accessibility

The UserWay campaign features Susan Bennett, the voice behind the popular virtual assistant. Siri. Bennett walks through a neighborhood assisting individuals with different tasks — like directions and calorie information — as Siri would. However, Bennett explains that she is limited in her ability to help people with disabilities due to inaccessible websites. The video finishes with Bennett calling on websites to make use of the UserWay AI-powered widget to create a more inclusive web.

Watch the campaign video here:

The Original Voice of Siri Wants Your Website to be Accessible

Despite the growing need, 97% of the world's top one million websites are still not fully accessible. UserWay is raising awareness of this issue and offering its AI-powered accessibility widget as part of the solution. The UserWay widget uses AI to identify any accessibility issues on a website and automatically alters the site's code in real time to resolve them. The widget also offers various opt-in usability and accessibility enhancements like increased color contrast, text size adjustments and an onboard screen reader.

"We are always looking for new ways to creatively promote accessibility," UserWay founder and CEO Allon Mason, said. "Working with Susan felt like the right move. Not only is she a voice that everyone knows, but Siri is also one of the most helpful tools when it comes to web accessibility. Voice activation is a huge aid for so many people navigating websites that we felt compelled to include her in our narrative."

"I feel honored to be included in such an important project," Susan Bennett said. "UserWay is bringing light to an issue most people aren't even aware of. Being Siri made me the doorway to online services for millions of people, and I am excited to raise my unique voice and open those doors further, particularly to people with disabilities."

Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc. Apple Inc. has not sponsored or endorsed, and is not otherwise affiliated with, UserWay and its products and services.

About UserWay

UserWay is the world's #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can easily and affordably reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

SOURCE UserWay