The Originators Of Glamping Introduce The Perfect Buyout Escape With the green o™: A Sophisticated Woodland Hideaway In Montana

Designed for maximum privacy and seclusion, the green o will offer exclusive experiences in 12 design-forward accommodations—from the elevated Tree Haus to the Green Haus with a rooftop deck perfect for stargazing, the Round Haus with a sunken living room and the Light Haus with a glass-enclosed bedroom. Each Haus features floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the Montana wilderness. With the ability to host up to 24 guests, this new forest hideaway will celebrate the heritage of Montana with architecture, cuisine and curated guest experiences inspired by the land. Each Haus comes equipped with a personal Lexus luxury SUV to explore the 37,000-acre Paws Up Ranch.

The attentive resort team can fully customize buyout itineraries, with unfettered access to the nearby amenities of Paws Up—or the ability to remain completely separate from The Resort. Anything that can be dreamed up can be executed, from live-fire cooking sessions to private horseback trail rides, authentic Western cattle drives, s'mores around the campfire or live music cocktail hours. If they so choose, groups are invited to push the limits of their bodies, minds and spirits by engaging in 50+ thrilling activities to invigorate them or keep them centered, such as ATV tours, rappelling, forest bathing and spa treatments (either under canvas or in-Haus). the green o is a hidden gem designed for groups seeking the perfect blend of adventure and serenity.

At the center of the green o will be a freestanding private restaurant venue (the Social Haus), including a lounge area, a dining area, an open kitchen concept and panoramic views of the unspoiled forest. With menus that will be catered specifically to the needs of each guest in-house, the green o kitchen will serve small, shareable plates, with nourishing entrees and artful desserts created by Executive Chef Brandon Cunningham. Meals will be focused around creative and healthy ingredients and include a rich variety of seasonal favorites.

Rates for buyouts of the green o start at $11,000/night in the spring season, $23,000/night in summer and $12,000/night in fall and winter. This includes airport transfers and on-property transportation. For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.thegreeno.com and to reach our Group Sales representatives Laura Crugnale, JJ Barlow and Samantha Lange, call 888-957-9919.

the green o is located in the remote township of Greenough, Montana—35 miles northeast of Missoula, Montana. The resort lies at the southern edge of the expansive 37,000-acre Paws Up Ranch, which is also home to The Resort at Paws Up—an adventure resort well known for its luxury homes and for pioneering glamping in North America. the green o is located just a 35-minute drive from Missoula International Airport (MSO), which features a number of major airlines and daily flights. There are direct and one-stop flights from many major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana and Seattle. Many guests take private flights into MSO. Round-trip transportation between the airport and the green o is included in all room rates, as well as all on-property transportation.

