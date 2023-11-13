The Orlando Magic Announce Alsco Uniforms as Official Team Partner

Alsco Uniforms Branding to Appear on Mops and the Mop Crew at Magic Home Games

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Magic announced today a partnership with Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in rental laundry services for linen, workwear uniforms and facility services. Through the partnership, Alsco Uniforms branding is displayed during Magic home games on mops and the mop crew.

Orlando Magic Logo

"The Magic are excited to team up with an established, global brand like Alsco Uniforms," said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "We look forward to integrating Alsco's brand in unique ways around the Magic experience, and showcasing all they can bring to consumers and businesses both in Central Florida and beyond."

The partnership will also feature additional brand integrations including in-arena signage and as the featured partner for the Magic's halftime score on the team's social platforms.

"This partnership is going to be magical," said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ben Fox. "We're thrilled to be showcasing Alsco Uniforms to Magic fans over the coming years. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will be the keynote to our sponsorship, underscoring to local businesses why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms."

As an industry pioneer since 1889, Alsco has a history of pioneering, innovation and standard-setting built upon trust and loyalty through fair business practices. Alsco Uniforms serves multiple industries including restaurants, healthcare, automotive, and industrial facilities.

About Alsco

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean™ with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms