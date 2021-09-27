The Orlando Sentinel names Quality One Wireless as 2021 Top Workplace in Central Florida

ORLANDA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Quality One Wireless (Q1, LLC), a global leader in wireless distribution, fulfillment, product aggregation, engineering, and forward & reverse logistics that serves all three major Tier 1 wireless carriers as well as many Tier 2 carriers and major MVNOs, is thrilled to announce that it has been named amongst the 2021 winners of The Orlando Sentinel's Top Workplaces. This is the second consecutive year that Quality One has been awarded the honor in the Orlando and Central Florida area.

2021 is the second consecutive year that The Orlando Sentinel has awarded Quality One Wireless with the Top Workplaces honor in the Orlando and Central Florida area. Quality One's Top Workplace Award was driven solely through anonymous employee feedback measuring a variety of culture drivers including communication, career growth, working environment, wages, benefits, and company leadership.

Quality One was amongst the select companies chosen for the award as determined solely through employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey is entirely anonymous, and measures several culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including company leadership, communication, career growth, working environment, managerial skills, wages, and benefits.

"It's just really fulfilling to see The Orlando Sentinel once again honor and acknowledge Quality One as one of the area's Top Workplaces for 2021, specifically in light of all of the challenges that we have all faced during this unprecedented period of time," said Christy Doyle, Chief People Officer at Quality One. "This award means EVERYTHING to us because it is a direct reflection of how our people feel about working here, and it's a feeling that I share and hold close to my heart," continued Ms. Doyle.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, agreed with Ms. Doyle's sentiment, adding that "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

A female, minority owned firm, Quality One is built upon loyalty and sacrifice, and is a compassionate organization that values relationships and diversity, treating everyone with love, respect, empathy, and gratitude. The organization continuously strives to exceed its goals as a contributing member of society, a beacon of corporate philanthropy, and to build a culture where differences are authentically valued.

Further, Quality One is proud to have successfully maintained a commitment to keep every single one of its employees gainfully employed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, see:

https://q1w.com/quality-one-named-top-workplace-by-the-orlando-sentinel-second-year-in-row/

ABOUT Q1Q1, LLC (https://www.q1w.com) is a global leader in wireless distribution, providing complete solutions to mobile device manufacturers (OEM/ODM), US carriers, retailers, and consumers. Founded in 1993 by its predecessor, Quality One Wireless, LLC, and headquartered in Orlando, FL, Q1 is a minority-owned company. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Q1 manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty reverse logistics, repair and second life sales. Q1 has 200,000 square feet of facility space in Orlando, FL, offices in Parsippany, NJ, Atlanta, GA, plus two domestic call centers. Other services include customization for niche markets, IOT, M2M solutions, engineering, quality control, 3PL and 4PL logistics, supply chain management, handset insurance, and buy-back and trade-in programs. Q1 is also a certified Responsible Recycler (R2) OHSAS 18001. ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 Supplier.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

