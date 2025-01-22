The Orme School Faces Uncertain Future After Nearly a Century of Excellence

MAYER, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a profound sense of loss and heavy heart that The Orme School, one of the last remaining ranch schools in the United States, announces the possibility of its closure at the end of this academic year. Since its founding in 1929, The Orme School has proudly offered a distinctive educational experience that combines rigorous academics with nuanced approaches to all learning styles, fostering growth for students of all backgrounds and abilities.

Nestled in the heart of Arizona, The Orme School has been a beacon of character, resilience, and transformative education for nearly a century. As the last remaining ranch school in the nation, we’ve weathered challenges with unwavering strength, but today, we face our greatest trial yet. The pandemic’s lingering impact threatens our ability to continue offering the unique opportunities that have shaped generations of students. Together, we can ensure that Orme’s legacy lives on.

Founded by the Orme family, the school began as a humble one-room adobe schoolhouse on a cattle ranch, evolving into a nationally recognized, college-preparatory boarding school. For nearly a century, Orme School has embodied the pioneering spirit of the American West, while preserving a commitment to cultural heritage and educational excellence. Over the years, The Orme School has also provided significant scholarships, opening its doors to children from Arizona, across the United States, and around the world.

Despite this rich legacy, The Orme School has encountered numerous challenges, most recently facing severe economic pressures compounded by the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors have led to a significant decline in enrollment, placing an unsustainable strain on the school's operations. While recent efforts have brought a slight uptick in enrollment, the school's Board of Trustees have reluctantly concluded that closure appears imminent without significant financial support.

The potential closure of The Orme School marks the end of a chapter in American education, as it would signify the closing of the last ranch school 'of its kind' in the country. This would leave an irreplaceable void in both the educational and cultural fabric of Arizona and the nation as a whole.

The Orme School's potential closure is a sobering reminder of the fragile nature of educational institutions nationwide, and the unique role ranch schools like Orme have played in shaping future generations of leaders, innovators, and individuals.

As we face this uncertain future, The Orme School calls upon its community, alumni, and supporters to rally in support during this critical time. We urge all who believe in the value of a distinctive, hands-on education to help us preserve this cherished institution.

About The Orme School:

Located in Spring Valley, Arizona, The Orme School was founded in 1929 and has been a pioneer in combining academic excellence with the finest educational interventions in the nation, character development and outdoor education. As the last remaining ranch school of its kind, in the United States, The Orme School occupies a unique place in the history of American education, and its legacy is a testament to the enduring values of perseverance, self-reliance, and community.

