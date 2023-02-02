The Ortho Show Hosted by Scott A. Sigman, MD, Announces New Ownership

MERRIMACK, N.H., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ortho Show, a popular podcast for the orthopedic community, will be under new ownership as of February 1, 2023, with big announcements to follow regarding expansion of both content and the business. Taking the helm alongside Dr. Sigman is Koha Health, an innovative revenue cycle management company focused on supporting orthopedics, ASCs and MSK related practices to achieve total financial health.

The Ortho Show was born in 2019 from a passion to share remarkable, insightful, educational and just plain entertaining stories from the world of orthopedics.

"Taking ownership of The Ortho Show podcast with Dr. Sigman is an exciting and inspirational challenge for our team," said Brian Hall, president and chief executive officer, Koha Health. "The Ortho Show has quickly become a popular destination to find dedicated content and stories from within the orthopedic community. It is an honor to partner with Dr. Sigman and help take it to new levels."

The Ortho Show podcast currently has thousands of listeners per month from over 25 countries and offers a fascinating depth of personal stories from within the orthopedic community.

"I am exceptionally proud of the organic growth The Ortho Show has seen over the years," said Dr. Scott Sigman. "With the backing of Koha Health, we will be expanding partnerships with industry, growing our listenership and providing the best possible content in the Orthopedic space."

Going forward, The Ortho Show listeners can look forward to more resources, more education, and more content. Additionally, The Ortho Show welcomes industry veteran Beth Best whose marketing expertise will help take The Ortho Show to the next level. Expanded programming starts this April, when The Ortho Show will be podcasting live - for the first time - from Shoulder 360 in Miami.

About The Ortho Show

About Koha Health

Koha Health supports independent orthopedic and musculoskeletal practices in achieving total financial health by addressing both the revenue cycle and strategic concerns that impact organizational value. A Koha Health partnership offers practices access to revenue cycle expertise, patient engagement optimization and strategic advisory services. With more than 30 years of experience, Koha Health is steeped in understanding best practice processes, and has the training and regulatory knowledge necessary to maximize financial performance and build practice value. Through robust tech-enabled services delivered by a global team that makes real investments in culture, Koha Health liberates physicians and owners from the stress of practice management allowing them to achieve their personal and professional goals. To learn more, visit www.KohaHealth.com.

