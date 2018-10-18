The Orthopaedic Implant Company Announces Suture Anchor System

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Implant Company ("OIC") launched its 5.5mm PEEK Suture Anchor System from the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).

"The OIC Anchor System is a natural addition to our value based product offering," Petr Colwell, Lead Product Engineer, said of the release. "It offers surgeons the features they expect, while reducing the overall cost to their patients."

The OIC Anchor is designed to preserve surgeon preference and deliver unmatched value. The OIC 5.5mm Suture Anchor accommodates up to three #2 sutures of any brand, resulting in an implant that offers flexibility, at a cost effective price. The anchors are made of biocompatible PEEK polymer and have full length threads for optimum fixation. The vented design may promote increased blood flow.

"The OIC Anchor System marks OIC's entrance into the sports medicine market," stated Itai Nemovicher, President and CEO of OIC. "Our goal is to continue driving down the cost of care through each product line by increasing operational efficiencies, eliminating waste, and delivering clinically equivalent implant systems."

About The Orthopaedic Implant Company:

Not just another vendor, The Orthopaedic Implant Company (OIC) is the leading high-value orthopaedic implant manufacturer whose mission is to offer the highest quality implants at the lowest possible prices. In doing so, OIC provides surgeons and facilities with the value they rely on to successfully meet the challenges of value-based care. OIC implants can be used for a variety of procedures, including treatment of orthopaedic trauma and sports injuries. All OIC products are FDA-approved and manufactured in FDA-approved facilities.

