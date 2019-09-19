The Orthopaedic Implant Company Participates in Pilot Program Aimed at Lowering Supply Costs

RENO, Nev., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Implant Company ("OIC") has announced their participation in a pilot program led by Intermountain Healthcare, which has resulted in $3.6 million reduction on supply expenses so far. While patients appreciate the value, Intermountain's overall strategy is designed to have more of a macroeconomic impact, lowering insurance premiums for people in the communities it serves.

"Intermountain Healthcare is nationally known for maintaining the highest standards of care and is clearly working toward their vision of providing extraordinary care and superior service at an affordable cost. The future of US Healthcare can only be successful if we continue to strive for optimal outcomes while greatly improving value. IHC understands that," said Itai Nemovicher, President and CEO, at OIC. "We have a unique model that flourishes in systems where surgeons and administration work together in controlling costs. This has been a cornerstone of our partnership with this progressive-thinking IDN."

Intermountain leaders credit, in part, the success of the program to the surgeons who involved themselves in the process, assisting in making decisions and working with reps on discounts that complied with the program.

For more information, please visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news/2019/07/intermountain-healthcare-saves-millions-of-dollars-teaming-with-surgeons-to-negotiate-lower-prices-on-supplies/.

About The Orthopaedic Implant Company:

Not just another vendor, The Orthopaedic Implant Company (OIC) is the leading high-value orthopaedic trauma implant manufacturer whose mission is to offer the highest quality implants at the lowest possible prices. In doing so, OIC provides surgeons and facilities with the value they rely on to successfully meet the challenges of value-based care. OIC implants can be used for a variety of orthopaedic trauma. All OIC products are FDA-approved and manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. For more information about The Orthopaedic Implant Company please visit www.orthoimplantcompany.com

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 160 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs.

SOURCE The Orthopaedic Implant Company

Related Links

http://orthoimplantcompany.com

