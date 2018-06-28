The Orthopaedic Institute Expands its Practice to West Marion

MARION COUNTY, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI) opened its newest location in West Marion on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, located on the second floor of the West Marion Medical Plaza.

"We are thrilled to be serving the thriving community of West Marion. TOI has been serving North Central Florida for over 30 years," said Dr. Richard Gilbert, CEO of The Orthopaedic Institute. "Our new location provides patients, family, and the West Marion community the same outstanding orthopaedic care closer to home."

TOI physicians serving patients at the West Marion location include orthopaedic surgeons Joseph R. Locker M.D., Marc J. Rogers, D.O., James P. McFadden, M.D., and Karl Siebuhr, M.D. The office will add a Fast Access physician, in addition to physical therapy services, at a later date.

The Orthopaedic Institute is among the state's largest providers of clinical and surgical orthopaedic treatment and ancillary patient care services. Utilizing a network of seven clinical locations and two physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers, TOI provides a broad spectrum of comprehensive, patient-centric musculoskeletal care. Services range from prevention and diagnosis to complex surgical treatment and intensive rehabilitation. TOI's comprehensive service line is administered by its 33 highly trained physicians, supported by the Company's long-tenured clinical support staff, seasoned managerial leadership, and centralized business services platform. For more information please visit: www.toi-health.com.

