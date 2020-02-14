The Orthopedic Clinic Association to join Banner Health

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Health today announced the signing of a purchase agreement of The Orthopedic Clinic Association (TOCA). As a result of this transaction, 18 orthopedic physicians, nine physician assistants and their clinical and support staff will join Banner Health's employed medical group this spring.

"This is a very exciting partnership and growth opportunity for Banner," said Scott Nordlund, Banner's chief strategy and growth officer. "TOCA has been a premier orthopedic practice in the Phoenix area for more than 70 years. We are thrilled that they have placed their trust in Banner to continue this legacy together."

"Banner Health and TOCA share a vision to build and grow a comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine program that will offer exceptional care and access to patients across the Valley, providing efficiency, quality and best-in-class orthopedic services," said John Kinna, chief executive officer of TOCA. "It's something that will be collaborative, unique and very special."

"TOCA is excited to embark on a new chapter of orthopedic excellence and growth through our alignment with Banner Health," said Dr. Gerald N. Yacobucci, president of TOCA. "With access to Banner's robust infrastructure and resources, we believe the partnership will cement our longevity as a top orthopedic provider in the Valley for generations to come. The expertise, compassion and trust we share with every TOCA patient will remain at the heart and core of our practice."

The group will be renamed TOCA at Banner Health once the transaction is complete. It will maintain its existing offices in Tempe, Scottsdale, Glendale and Phoenix, and its providers will have privileges at Banner hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers throughout metropolitan Phoenix.

TOCA provides an array of orthopedic services, including: fracture care, joint replacement, sports medicine, bracing and orthotics, physical therapy, hand therapy and imaging. Its physicians are nationally recognized for their innovation, research and advanced clinical capabilities.

To schedule an appointment with these providers, call 602-277-6211.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.bannerhealth.com.

