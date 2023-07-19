The Orthopedic Implants Market to grow by 6.62.% from 2022 to 2027| Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The predicted growth of the orthopedic implants market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 14,061.6 million at a progressing CAGR of 6.62%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Conmed Corp., Corin Group PLC, Enovis Corp., Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Naton Medical Group, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Download the sample report

Orthopedic Implants Market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Joint reconstruction implants, Spinal implants, and Craniomaxillofacial implants), End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Driver- The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions is one of the key factors driving growth in the orthopedic implant market. A higher prevalence of conditions like fractures from sports injuries, spinal deformities such as scoliosis, tendon injuries, disc degeneration, and others has resulted in a greater demand for orthopedic implants. Furthermore, the elderly population is particularly susceptible to fractures and osteoporosis, leading to a rise in demand for orthopedic implants due to the growing number of older individuals worldwide. About 1-3 million osteoporosis-related fractures occur each year in the US. The need for orthopedic implants for bone fixation is expected to increase because of the high incidence of osteoporosis and the significant rise in fracture rates. Manufacturers are entering the lucrative market to introduce new and innovative products, aiming to attract a larger customer base. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The rising number of strategic alliances is a major orthopedic implant market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Strategic partnerships can help companies that manufacture medical equipment to pursue additional opportunities for growth without bearing significant financial burdens. Furthermore, collaborating for product development and commercialization allows vendors to enjoy several advantages, including cost control, expanded product offerings, and broader geographic coverage. Moreover, the growing trend of partnerships, licensing agreements, and collaborations between vendors and distribution channel partners will further enhance the global presence of these vendors. Hence, these increasing partnerships among companies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The high costs associated with orthopedic implants and procedures are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Orthopedic implants play an important role in treating orthopedic conditions affecting joints, spine, and maxillofacial areas. Furthermore, the price of these implants is determined by their specific applications and features. Moreover, different types of orthopedic implants also come with varying costs. In terms of diagnosis, imaging methods like CT scans or X-ray scans are commonly used. However, the average cost of a CT scan for an orthopedic procedure typically falls within the range of $750 to $1,300. Repeated tests can add to the financial burden on patients. Therefore, it is important to consider the cumulative costs over time. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The orthopedic implants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Orthopedic Implants Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,061.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Conmed Corp., Corin Group PLC, Enovis Corp., Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Naton Medical Group, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

