The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey (OINJ) Hires Joe DiPaolo as Chief Executive Officer

SPARTA, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey (OINJ), a regional leader in orthopedic care, is proud to announce that Joe DiPaolo has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). DiPaolo's extensive career in health care management includes almost two decades of top-level leadership and unique specialization in orthopedic services. He joins OINJ during an exciting time of continued growth and expansion for the practice, which now boasts 24 providers in eight locations throughout north and central New Jersey.

"Our goal is to continue the trajectory of our high-quality service delivery model, which is geared towards bringing our team of orthopedic specialists to convenient, state-of-the-art facilities right in our patients' neighborhoods," said Robert A. DeFalco, Jr., DO, an orthopedic surgeon and principal partner at OINJ. "Joe's experience and track record help us further operationalize and support these efforts on a larger scale and enable us to solidify our position as the premier destination for orthopedic care in our dedicated service areas as we expand."

DiPaolo comes from the Atlantic Health System, as the former president of the western New Jersey region, and held the position of CEO of Newton Medical Center. In those roles, DiPaolo was charged with the oversight of two acute care hospitals and multiple outpatient facilities. He was directly responsible for all region operations and for ensuring the quality, safety, and financial integrity of the hospitals and their ambulatory operations. His direct system-wide shared service role included managing the orthopedic service line as well as the supply chain, emergency management, and environmental operations, among others.

Most recently, as a consultant, he held the title of Interim Senior Operations Executive for both the city of Chicago and the state of Maryland, tasked with the startup and ongoing operations of all COVID-19 field hospitals in those diverse locations. In this crucial role, he was responsible for the design and implementation of all contracting and management of critical supplies and resources. A fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, DiPaolo holds an MBA in finance from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business and an undergraduate degree in business informatics from the George Washington University School of Business.

"My background and passion are helping organizations achieve their vision by bringing a blend of innovative and proven solutions to the complexities of the healthcare business model. Ultimately the strength and stability of any clinical organization both depend on and are reflected in the point-of-care delivery," shared DiPaolo.

DiPaolo was brought on board to execute against this vision for OINJ as it grows and to direct the OINJ team in the core functional areas of finance, operations, marketing, and integration of clinical and business technologies. Additionally, his background in skillfully guiding, managing, and working across and with multiple stakeholders will serve OINJ well as it partners with like-minded groups, including referring networks, community leaders, and accountable care organizations (ACOs). DiPaolo's proven record of excellence in clinical care leadership, as well as his astute attention to call center operations, procurement of resources, quality, and safety, made him the best fit for this top orthopedic practice.

Dr. DeFalco, who specializes in sports medicine and treatment of the shoulder, knee, and hip, added," Joe's experience and track record, specifically in orthopedic service delivery, are second to none. His leadership ensures our practice will continue to excel in patient care as well as the operations that serve as the foundation of our business."

About taking the helm at OINJ, DiPaolo stated, "I'm delighted to join this dynamic, thriving, and well-respected practice. I was attracted to this opportunity because it allows me to leverage my deep experience as a healthcare executive, especially in this tri-state area. OINJ and I are well matched in our high level of commitment to excellence in patient care and quality service delivery. I look forward to collaborating with this outstanding group of healthcare professionals and guiding the practice as it grows."

The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey (OINJ) is a premier center for musculoskeletal care, providing the best in diagnostics and comprehensive treatment for patients of all ages who have acute or chronic orthopedic conditions or injuries. OINJ board certified physicians and surgeons are specialists in diverse areas of orthopedics and draw from multiple treatment options to provide both surgical and non-surgical solutions. The practice garnered ten New Jersey Monthly Top Doc awards in 2020. Service disciplines encompass arthroscopic surgery, concussion care, hip and knee reconstruction, foot and ankle surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine (including a special center for women's sports medicine), pain management, regenerative injections, rheumatology, and spine surgery. Eight practice locations include sites in Morristown, Roxbury, Hackettstown, Sparta, Newton, and Cedar Knolls, with a satellite office in Washington. The Morristown, Roxbury, and Hackettstown offices include urgent care centers as well. Sites offer extended hours. For the ease and convenience of referring physicians and patients, OINJ utilizes a centralized call center. Visit www.orthopedicnj.com for more information.

