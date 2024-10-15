The Orthopedic Partners Expands Care for the Salt Lake Community with In-house Physical Therapy Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Partners , a leading multi-specialty orthopedic practice, is excited to launch in-house physical therapy services led by Brandon Judd, DPT, beginning in November. With over 20 years of experience in orthopedic and spinal rehabilitation, Brandon's arrival allows the practice to offer a more integrated and comprehensive approach to treatment, ensuring patients receive seamless, high-quality care under one roof.

Brandon Judd, DPT

This expansion strengthens The Orthopedic Partners' ability to provide a full spectrum of care, from diagnosis and treatment to surgery and rehabilitation, all within the same clinic. Patients will now have access to personalized physical therapy programs, advanced techniques, and immediate collaboration between Brandon and the orthopedic surgeons on-site, leading to more efficient recovery and improved outcomes.

"Having all of our orthopedic and rehabilitation services under one roof will dramatically enhance the continuity of care for our patients," Brandon explains. "If a patient experiences any complications or requires additional evaluation during their rehab, we can quickly collaborate with the orthopedic surgeons right here at the clinic, ensuring better outcomes and a smoother recovery process."

Brandon's move to The Orthopedic Partners comes after spending the majority of his career in the Park City area, where he established a reputation for his expertise in both operative and non-operative rehabilitation. His focus will now shift to the Salt Lake community, where he will provide physical therapy services to a diverse patient base, including those recovering from joint replacements, spinal surgeries, or sports-related injuries.

Patients can schedule an appointment with Brandon directly without needing a physician's referral, making it easier to start treatment and get back to living pain-free.

"Brandon's addition to the team solidifies our commitment to providing high-quality, integrated care," said Michael Metcalf, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at The Orthopedic Partners. "We are confident that his experience and patient-centered approach will greatly benefit those we serve."

For more information about The Orthopedic Partners' physical therapy services or to schedule an appointment, please call 435-655-6600 or visit www.toportho.com .

About The Orthopedic Partners

The Orthopedic Partners is a multi-specialty practice dedicated to preserving each patient's orthopedic health. We combine innovative treatments, compassionate care, and a deep understanding of orthopedic medicine to provide personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Visit www.toportho.com to learn more.

