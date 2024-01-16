The Orthopedic Partners Expands Services to Include Pediatric Services

Top-rated orthopedic clinic adds three new physicians to treat its youngest patients 

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Partners (TOP), a leading orthopedic care provider based in Utah, announced the expansion of its services to include pediatric orthopedic care with the addition of John Heflin, M.D., John Smith, M.D. and Marcella Woiczik, M.D., to its team of esteemed orthopedic physicians.

Dr. John Heflin, Dr. Marcella Woiczik and Dr. John Smith
The pediatric team at TOP has earned national and international recognition for each physician's diverse experience in treating children ranging from ages 0-18 and for their contributions to research and education. As part of TOP, they now provide acute and ongoing care to children in the Wasatch Back, as well as the Greater Salt Lake community and Intermountain West.

"We are thrilled to join The Orthopedic Partners, building on its outstanding reputation in delivering exceptional care to treat orthopedic injuries, in addition to acute and chronic disorders," said Dr. Woiczik. "Orthopedic care is needed at all ages and we're passionate about making sure the youngest patients have access to the support they need to live their best lives. Whether it's a congenital condition or an injury on the ski slopes, we are committed to delivering the highest-quality care so children in our communities can get back to doing what they enjoy and focus on being kids."   

Established in 1998, TOP now sees patients in three locations and has access to state-of-the-art facilities, enabling its physicians to access the full spectrum of imaging and diagnostic technology, perform surgeries and deliver extensive outpatient and inpatient care. TOP is especially unique, as its providers can now offer comprehensive care to patients from infancy to late adulthood. With the addition of pediatric care, they treat a wide range of childhood conditions from foot and limb abnormalities, to fractures, scoliosis and other spinal disorders.

Patients can receive pediatric care at the Park City and Cottonwood Heights office locations. TOP's pediatric team also provides surgical care at Primary Children's Hospital and Intermountain Park City Hospital.

For more information on scheduling appointments, clinic hours and locations, please visit https://www.toportho.com/

About The Orthopedic Partners
The Orthopedic Partners is a leading Utah-based orthopedic care provider with locations in Park City, Heber City and Salt Lake City. Its team of highly skilled physicians is focused on preserving the orthopedic health of patients so they can live life to the fullest extent possible. The Orthopedic Partners physicians deliver comprehensive, holistic care to its patients so they work together on effective methods for the prevention of orthopedic disease and, where disease has occurred, to treat it effectively through compassionate and state-of-the-art orthopedic care. For more information, visit https://www.toportho.com/

