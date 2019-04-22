The osteoarthritis therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 8% by 2023
The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will drive the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Rising incidences of aging and obesity will directly contribute to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in both developing and developed regions. Furthermore, the inflammation of adipose tissue and dyslipidemia associated with obesity is further expected to contribute majorly to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the osteoarthritis therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 8% by 2023.
Market Overview
Availability of guidelines for disease management
One of the growth drivers of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the availability of guidelines for disease management. This will improvise the patient acceptance of drugs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.
Side-effects of available drugs
One of the challenges in the growth of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the side-effects of available drugs. The common side-effects associated with available drugs such as constipation, physical dependence, and numbness can limit the adoption of the available drugs.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market during 019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
