The OTA testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 1.77 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the OTA testing market is propelled by the evolving 5G technology and the growing IoT market. However, OTA testing acting as a non-ideal solution for devices with large form factors acts as a restraint for the growth of the overall market. Major challenges for the OTA testing market is antenna array complexity, antenna calibration, and antenna irregularity.



Increasing adoption of autonomous and connected cars has propelled the growth of automotive applications in the OTA testing market

The increasing demand for connected cars and smart solutions, along with autonomous cars, is a major factor that has led to the growth of OTA testing across automotive and transportation.Automotive wireless systems use an OTA test methodology to perform interoperability and performance testing, first on the telematics unit including antenna cluster in the lab, and later on the prototype vehicle with both telematics unit and antenna cluster.



Multiple input multiple output (MIMO) OTA performance testing is used to assess user experience by replicating real-world radio network conditions as seen by the vehicle antenna cluster. MIMO OTA testing uses channel emulators in conjunction with either an anechoic chamber or a reverberation chamber to accurately emulate urban, suburban, rural, and indoor radio environments.



APAC and North America are the major markets for the OTA testing market

In 2017, APAC held the largest market share, and it offers the fastest-growing OTA testing market.Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in the implementation of IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure, which is expected to drive the OTA testing market in APAC.



APAC is also the largest consumer of telecommunication and consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.There are still many projects to be initialized during the forecast period; these offer tremendous growth opportunities for smart solution vendors.



North America is expected to follow APAC and accounts for the second-largest share of the OTA testing market.Government spending in IoT is an important factor driving the OTA testing market in North America.



Europe comes after North America regarding the OTA testing market. The European Commission has created an Alliance for IoT innovation, which aims at contributing to the IoT market by bringing in new technological advancements that would help some of the major applications such as smart home, industrial, automotive, and transportation.

Key players profiled in this report are Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Anritsu (Japan), Keysight (US), and Rohde & Schwarz (Germany).



The report estimates the market size and future growth potential of the OTA testing market across different segments such as offering, technology, application, and geography.



This report would help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



