The Otherworldly Work of Mitsuru Watanabe

New Paintings on View at Rehs Contemporary in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is gearing up to open an exhibition featuring the latest creations of acclaimed Japanese artist, Mitsuru Watanabe. The exhibition will showcase a series of six captivating and thought-provoking pieces that reimagine and reinterpret iconic masterpieces by renowned historical artists. Opening October 5th, 2023, from 4:30 – 8 PM, all are invited to view the works being unveiled for the first time.

Mitsuru Watanabe: "Babel and Pudding" - Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc., New York City
Mitsuru Watanabe: "Rousseau's Music of the Night" - Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc., New York City
Mitsuru Watanabe's unique artistic vision has captivated audiences, and his latest creations continue to push the boundaries of artistic expression. The most imposing of the bunch is entitled "Babel and Pudding." Measuring more than 5 feet tall, the painting is inspired by Dutch Renaissance master Pieter Bruegel's iconic "Tower of Babel," a pair of paintings created in 1563. Here, Watanabe pays homage to Bruegel's intricate detail and rich storytelling, while infusing the scene with his own distinctive twist. The towering structure in the background, reminiscent of the biblical tale, stands as a symbol of human ambition and folly, reaching towards the heavens with a fusion of architectural styles from different eras. Watanabe's meticulous brushwork and vibrant colors evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity, inviting viewers to contemplate the enduring themes of human ambition, communication, and the complexities of our interconnected world.

One of the most intriguing compositions is "Naoko Playing in Bosch's Hell." Inspired by the infernal visions of Hieronymus Bosch's "The Garden of Earthly Delights," and particularly the panel depicting "The Hell," this work plunges us into a nightmarish realm of vivid and surreal torment. The elaborate detail and bizarre creatures create a visual feast for the eyes. Watanabe's masterful use of color and texture invites viewers to immerse themselves in the chaotic scene, where every viewing reveals new layers of horror and oddity.

Perhaps the most iconic reimagining is "Rousseau's Music of the Night." This work draws from the timeless masterpiece "La Bohémienne Endormie," or "The Sleeping Gypsy," one of the most famous paintings created by French Post-Impressionist Henri Rousseau. Watanabe skillfully honors Rousseau's delicate atmosphere while infusing his own unique style. The tranquil desert landscape, bathed in the soft glow of moonlight, forms a stunning backdrop to a slumbering gypsy woman and her mysterious lion companion; in this rendition however, the artist invokes a dream-like quality. Watanabe's daughter casually sits atop the lion's back, strumming the same mandolin that lays beside the gypsy woman; in addition, the gypsy woman is rendered repeatedly as a motif decorating the sky, further signifying the surrealism of the scene.

Mitsuru Watanabe's work is a must-see for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public alike. This exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to witness the convergence of tradition and innovation in the world of contemporary art.

EVENT DETAILS:
The opening reception for the exhibition will take place on October 5th, 2023, from 4:30 – 8 PM at Rehs Contemporary, located at 20 West 55th Street, 5th Floor. All works will remain on display through October 31st, 2023.

For more information about the exhibition, artist Mitsuru Watanabe, or Rehs Contemporary, please visit www.rehs.com or contact Alyssa Rehs at 212-355-5710 or [email protected].

About Mitsuru Watanabe:
Mitsuru Watanabe is a celebrated Japanese artist known for his visionary reinterpretations of classic artworks. With a keen eye for detail and an innate ability to blend tradition with modernity, Watanabe's works have garnered international acclaim and have been featured in prominent galleries and exhibitions around the world.

