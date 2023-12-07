The Otis Redding Foundation Remembers Legendary Singer 56 Years After His Passing

News provided by

The Otis Redding Foundation

07 Dec, 2023, 11:10 ET

Otis Redding September 9, 1941 - December 10, 1967

MACON, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicknamed the "King of Soul," Otis Redding is regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in the history of American popular music and a seminal artist in soul music, rhythm and blues," stated Otis' wife, Zelma Redding.

Sunday, December 10th marks 56 years since Otis Redding passed away in an airplane crash in Madison, WI with four members of his band, The Bar-Kays (guitarist Jimmy King, tenor saxophonist, Phalon Jones, organist, Ronnie Caldwell and drummer Carl Cunningham; their valet, Matthew Kelly and the pilot Dick Fraser.  Trumpet player, Ben Cauley was the only survivor.

Continue Reading
Otis Redding
Otis Redding

Otis has received numerous honors over the past 56 years including Two Grammy Awards, A Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award (Legacy Tribute Award) and Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (Foundational Inductee).   Redding is also number 9 on Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers of All Time (January 2023).

The Otis Redding Foundation, founded by Mrs. Zelma Redding to continue his commitment to education for young people with a focus in music and the arts, would like to thank radio, television, print media and social media for their continued support of Otis' music.  The Foundation is well underway for the opening of the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts, in Macon, GA, in the Fall of 2024.  This multipurpose space will be open to students 5-18 who have a desire to explore their interest in all elements of music and the arts.  The Center will be staffed with Macon's finest musicians and educators offering private lessons in areas including piano, audio engineering, strings and more. 

Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation continues to support the philanthropic commitment of Otis Redding to empower and enlighten all young people to fulfill their dreams.

Photo credit:  Michael Ochs Archive

Stay connected to Otis Redding:
Instagram: @otisredding
Facebook: @ Otis Redding
Twitter/X: @OtisRedding
TikTok: @otisredding
YouTube: @otisredding

Stay connected to the Otis Redding Foundation:
Website:  https://otisreddingfoundation.org
Instagram:  @otisreddingfoundation
X:  @Otisredding
Facebook:  @Otisredding foundation

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Ferguson / [email protected]
Karen E. Lee / 3102839171 / [email protected]
Aliya Crawford / [email protected]
Talia Horwich / 369775@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Otis Redding Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.