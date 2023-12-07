The Otis Redding Foundation Remembers Legendary Singer 56 Years After His Passing

Otis Redding September 9, 1941 - December 10, 1967

MACON, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicknamed the "King of Soul," Otis Redding is regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in the history of American popular music and a seminal artist in soul music, rhythm and blues," stated Otis' wife, Zelma Redding.



Sunday, December 10th marks 56 years since Otis Redding passed away in an airplane crash in Madison, WI with four members of his band, The Bar-Kays (guitarist Jimmy King, tenor saxophonist, Phalon Jones, organist, Ronnie Caldwell and drummer Carl Cunningham; their valet, Matthew Kelly and the pilot Dick Fraser. Trumpet player, Ben Cauley was the only survivor.

Otis Redding

Otis has received numerous honors over the past 56 years including Two Grammy Awards, A Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award (Legacy Tribute Award) and Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (Foundational Inductee). Redding is also number 9 on Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers of All Time (January 2023).

The Otis Redding Foundation, founded by Mrs. Zelma Redding to continue his commitment to education for young people with a focus in music and the arts, would like to thank radio, television, print media and social media for their continued support of Otis' music. The Foundation is well underway for the opening of the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts, in Macon, GA, in the Fall of 2024. This multipurpose space will be open to students 5-18 who have a desire to explore their interest in all elements of music and the arts. The Center will be staffed with Macon's finest musicians and educators offering private lessons in areas including piano, audio engineering, strings and more.

Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation continues to support the philanthropic commitment of Otis Redding to empower and enlighten all young people to fulfill their dreams.

Photo credit: Michael Ochs Archive

